Lights on for Sturt Street path, but questions over last crossing

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 19 2023 - 8:34am, first published 5:30am
Lights have been switched on for the shared bike and walking path at the Lydiard Street and Sturt Street intersection. Picture by Kate Healy.
As council turns on the lights for Sturt Street's shared bike and walking path, questions have arisen about when a key linkage in the city's east-to-west bike link will be completed.

