As council turns on the lights for Sturt Street's shared bike and walking path, questions have arisen about when a key linkage in the city's east-to-west bike link will be completed.
Works have begun at the intersections of Sturt, Lydiard and Armstrong streets as the City of Ballarat activates traffic crossing signals for the existing shared path.
Closures were put in place on Lydiard and Armstrong streets, where both intersect with Sturt Street.
This comes after the completion of the Sturt Street shared path, a joint project between Regional Roads Victoria and the City of Ballarat, itself part of the multi-million dollar Ballarat Safer Cycling Connections project from the state government.
During the project shared bike and walking paths were built either side of the Sturt Street median, and pedestrian crosswalks at each of the new traffic junctions.
As part of the collaboration between the two levels of government, the City of Ballarat conducted construction of the project between the intersections with Dawson Street and Grenville Street.
Regional Roads Victoria were responsible for implementing the paths and crossings from Dawson Street down to Pleasant Street.
While all of the major intersections along Sturt Street had pedestrian crossings installed, the Dawson Street intersection remained without a pedestrian crosswalk or crossing lights, meaning there was no way for users to cross at Dawson Street and continue on the path uninterrupted.
When work wrapped up on the other pedestrian crossings along Sturt Street, it remained unclear which level of government was responsible for the Dawson Street crossing, with the Department of Transport telling The Courier in February 2022 there were plans to install a pedestrian crossing at the lights.
A year on, the department again told The Courier it had plans to install a pedestrian crossing, although could not give an exact timeline for the works.
The City of Ballarat has since assumed responsibility for the project.
Infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said the crossing would be completed in "coming months", but could not give an exact date.
"The Dawson Street intersection will be the final intersection to be completed and will also involve civil works on the gutters to ensure a safe crossing for pedestrians and cyclists," she said.
"It is expected to be completed in the coming months.
"After works are completed, shared path users will be able to travel continuously along the 1.4km path between Pleasant Street and Grenville Street."
Ms Wetherall said work would also begin on upgrading and activating the intersection at Doveton and Sturt streets next week.
If completed, the works will bring to a close a hotly-contested plan to reduce car dependence in Ballarat's CBD.
Some residents, such as Wendouree's Paul Harper, were not as enthusiastic about the plan for Sturt Street, which was delivered in 2020, and had early concept artwork depicting a path through some of the street's centre median.
"I do a lot of driving on Sturt Street. I probably drive into the CBD about six or seven times a week," he said.
"Every time I have been in there I have never seen a cyclist on that bike track."
Mr Harper said he had recently been in contact with VicRoads and the City of Ballarat regarding the pedestrian crossing traffic lights, which had not been switched on.
He called it an "accident waiting to happen".
