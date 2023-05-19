Ballarat donations to The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal has funded a basketball court at a crisis accommodation facility.
The new basketball court has been built at The Salvation Army's Parker Place in Redan, which provides accommodation for single women and their children who are homeless and have experienced family violence, trauma, social isolation or financial hardship.
There are 23 children living between eight units.
The Salvation Army's award-winning LARF (Life skills, Activities, Relationship and Fun) Mentoring Program and Family Connections Program, which offers many different parenting program support groups, is run out of Parker Place.
Salvation Army Ballarat child and youth services team leader Louise Jeffrey said many vulnerable families and children had used the basketball court since the project was completed.
She said the Ballarat community, which solely funded the $15,000 project via 2022's Red Shield Appeal, were welcome to use the courts.
"All money raised in Ballarat remains in Ballarat," Ms Jeffrey said. "It's that giving back to the community.
"It's beautiful driving past here seeing people that I know are not our families using the court.
"It's a way for us to give back to the community that has given to us, to open up and welcome the space and allow them to use the garden or basketball court."
The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal started in May and is holding its main fundraising weekend on May 20 and 21.
IN THE NEWS
Ms Jeffrey said it was important people donated to the appeal, which helps vulnerable people in need of support.
She said there were extra support services when people became homeless.
"We've got lots of vulnerable families that are doing it really tough. Lots of these families are struggling just to put food on the table let alone they've still got to come up with costs for school uniforms, recreational activities for the kids and leftover money just for themselves," she said.
"With the cost of living at the moment, it's just difficult for everybody, particularly families that are experiencing homelessness and family violence."
To donate directly to The Salvation Army in Ballarat, visit the digital doorknock page at digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/delacombe-salvos
Donations will help Ballarat people at risk of/or experiencing homelessness, support young people find social connection and identity, support people experiencing family crisis and life skills programs for children.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.