Period home with modern elegance | House of the Week

Elegance, sophistication and functionality are at the forefront of this simply captivating Soldiers Hill residence.
A classic Ballarat weatherboard with endearing street appeal, the recent renovation and extension have created a modern and stylish home that establishes a new benchmark in contemporary family living for the regional city.
According to David Morrison from Ballarat Real Estate, the catchment of potential buyers is vast. "It certainly can suit a larger family, but would be brilliant for a working couple, or a young family that needs to use the train or be close to GovHub," he says.
The refined interior spaces are characterised by high soaring ceilings, bespoke designer fittings and hand-crafted finishes throughout.
"It's got beautiful fittings and fixtures like marble, steel doors in the hallway and black framed windows," says Morrison of his favourite aspects of the house. "It has also kelp the juxtaposition between old and new, with picture rails and ornate fireplaces."
Indeed, the formal sitting room located at the front of the home is elegantly proportioned, and features the aforementioned fireplace and decorative picture rails.
The master suite is luxury redefined, featuring an oversized walk-in robe with high-end cabinetry, and a luxe ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles and twin vanities.
Two of the remaining three bedrooms have built-in robes and custom made desks, while the third has a walk-in robe. All are serviced by the gorgeous central family bathroom.
This grand period residence's crowning glory is the breathtaking and thoughtfully designed modern extension at the rear.
Dramatic, black framed windows draw brilliant sunlight into the expansive kitchen and living area, making this part of the home a genuine highlight.
The kitchen features bespoke, high-end cabinetry, stunning marble benchtops and a large butler's pantry.
The home is kept warm by a gas log fire in the living area and gas ducted heating throughout.
Step out onto the private deck and rear gardens where the home is complete with a double carport, garden shed and electric side gates.
Ideally located within walking distance to Ballarat Railway Station, CBD and quality cafes and eateries, this home is guaranteed to impress.
