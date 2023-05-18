A Golden Point business owner fears a vehicle will plough through his shop after a second crash occurred in 12 months.
The antique shop, Junkhunters, is located at the roundabout intersection on Main Road and York Street.
Junkhunters owner Mick Heald said 12 months ago, a car smashed through two cast iron posts and front shop verandah posts before coming to a stop at the shop front.
He said the verandah posts were repaired but despite multiple requests over the past 12 months to the City of Ballarat, the period-style bollards had not been replaced.
Overnight on Wednesday, a car took out the last remaining bollard at the front of the shop, leaving it and pedestrians unprotected from further crashes. Mr Heald said the car hit a front verandah post.
The building was originally the Garibaldi Hotel, built about 1870, and could be the last remaining weatherboard shop on Main Road.
Mr Heald said the corner building needed protecting before a heavier vehicle, like a truck or bus, ploughed through it.
"My fear is the next car will come through the shop," Mr Heald said.
"A truck through the shop would put me out of business. I don't work another job."
Mr Heald said he just wanted the council to do something about it, given it was such a busy intersection where crashes occurred.
He took to social media to share his frustration over the traffic and safety issue, with one suggestion that concrete flower boxes are installed.
"There are two to three crashes a week and near misses are a daily occurrence," Mr Heald said.
"I just had a semi-trailer through and he had to have two to three goes to get around it (the roundabout)."
