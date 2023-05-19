OPINION
WESTERN Bulldogs' Sir Doug Nicholls outing is just a beginning.
The jumpers our clubs wear this week and the on and off field recognition clubs bring to Indigenous rounds across the region open incredibly pivotal dialogue. A national vote on the Indigenous voice to parliament is looms later this year.
Our football is about a celebration to highlight the contributions Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have long offered our shared game.
While such appreciation should far from be confined to one round, what Sir Doug Nicholls Round offers - and all our grassroots variations - is a chance for better education.
Bulldogs premiership player Easton Wood told The Courier the focus and positive opportunity from an Indigenous Round in the game has continually evolved through his playing career in a way that matters.
"It was just a small thing that initially started as Dreamtime at the 'G [in 2005] with Richmond and Essendon seeing the value of that," Wood said.
"Indigenous Round allows us to confront the hard truths and engage in the process of reconciliation."
As Wood pointed out, this round is just as much about tackling "hard truths" we share in our game and in our communities.
Football clubs of all levels are vital social points for our communities. These should be the safe places we can become more educated on hard topics that affect the very fabrics of our society.
Eleven years ago, Ballarat Football League hosted its inaugural Indigenous Round in a bid to promote the league's Indigenous players and to stamp out racial vilification.
The move was partly sparked in response to a racially charged incident among spectators in an elimination final the year before.
Some Indigenous player had not felt much racism - and hopefully many still do not - but as the AFL shows us, there continues to be undercurrents and outright derogatory flare-ups such as this season towards Bulldog Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.
When the BFL launched its Indigenous Round, Dual Henderson medallist Ted Lovett said much had changed from his "open slather" days in the BFL with North Ballarat and his Victorian Football League days with Fitzroy in the 1960s.
People would cross the road to avoid Lovett when warm up along Sturt Street to warm up before a game. At Fitzroy, there was one team-mate who never kicked the football to him.
Lovett has since done a lot of awareness work with junior to strengthen connections and understanding. It is great to see some clubs with the chance to wear their own Indigenous guernseys to foster such understanding.
Sebastopol under-17 footballers and netballers' uniforms will highlight a coming together with three water holes in the area, a platypus and a handprint that in traditional rock art symbolises a presence of someone that has been and belongs there.
These are the connections we need to keep for better engaging in talk and actions for how we want to be as communities and ultimately as a nation.
That can start in football.
