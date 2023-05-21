The driving force behind Crystal Patel's fundraising efforts is her personal connection to an important vision for Ballarat.
This year Ms Patel is participating in the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars fundraising event.
She said she felt grateful to have her adopted family's unwavering support and hoped her fundraising efforts could support young people through the foundation's programs.
"You can't always choose what you're born into and what you are dealt with," Ms Patel said.
"Some people just needed a bit of a start or a bit of a helping hand in some areas, and I feel like that made a huge impact for me."
Over the past three weeks Ms Patel has been attending dance classes at The Dance Studio while working with stakeholders in the community to raise money for the foundation's programs like L2P and The Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Ms Patel has been training the waltz with dance partner Brent Thomas.
Studio owner Shelley Ross said the waltz was the romantic dance of the ballroom and typically a slower routine.
However, she said that did not make the dance easier as slow routines often took more control.
Ms Patel said there were a lot of steps she needed to keep in her head.
"Then [it is also] finessing it and the posture is just an unusual way for your body to be," she said.
"Whilst it's slow, it's actually quite challenging; in a quicker dance if you make a mistake no one's watching.
"I think it's going to be a challenge."
At the three-week mark, Ms Patel has started practising the routine in her dance heels, which she described as "the weirdest feeling".
She said she was happy with her progress, together with Ms Ross and Mr Thomas they have almost finished learning the routine steps.
"I think the way in which she [Ms Ross] teaches makes a lot of sense," Ms Patel said.
"It's just laying all the steps first and then we'll kind of tweak everything."
Becoming a Ballarat business owner might have crept up on Ms Patel, but she has fallen in love with the city.
The skin clinic owner shares her time between here and Collingwood, where her two businesses are based.
Ms Patel said she opened the Ballarat business eight years ago, because she noticed people were travelling from this area to her Collingwood clinic at the weekend.
"I'd never even been to Ballarat before and so [I thought I would] just come up for the day, have a look at a few shops," she said.
"Then it all happened quite quickly."
Support Ms Patel's fundraising efforts at ballaratfoundation.org.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
