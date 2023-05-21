The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor: Car parks in Ballarat, retail blocks and the Botanical Gardens

By Letters to the Editor
May 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is another multi-storey car park needed in Ballarat? | Letters to the editor
Is another multi-storey car park needed in Ballarat? | Letters to the editor

MULTI-LEVEL STILL NEEDED

I moved to Ballarat more than six years ago and one of the things I have found really annoying is paid parking in the CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.