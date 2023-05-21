Is another multi-storey car park needed in Ballarat? | Letters to the editor

I moved to Ballarat more than six years ago and one of the things I have found really annoying is paid parking in the CBD.
It took a while for me to discover how to attend various activities in the CBD without paying for parking, e.g. parking in the multi-storey at Central Square, free for the first two hours.
Then there is the Big W car park and certain side streets where there are time limits but no charge.
The big problem is that there is not enough off-street free parking. Instead of building the ugly GovHub at that location, there should have been a multi-storey car park on that site.
That would have then been convenient for those using the train, city workers, and for those attending the Civic Hall, the Central Library, the Regent Cinema and any other venue.
If people attend the cinemas or restaurants in the Ballarat CBD in the evenings, the last thing they want is restrictions on their parking time or any extra expense.
James Alsford, Ballarat
It is fantastic to see the Friends of the Ballarat Botanical Gardens taking an interest in the North Gardens Wetland.
This 'facility' was constructed in the early 2000s as an initiative arising from the Ballarat Stormwater Awareness Program/Stormwater Management Plan and in conjunction with the Yarrowee River and tributaries environmental enhancement program.
It is not clear how successful the facility has been in cleaning the stormwater entering the wetland (as intended) as alterations have been made to the way the wetland functions.
For example, even when not full, stormwater diverts from the main system via a diversionary drain, taking stormwater directly to Lake Wendouree without being treated by the litter trap and the wetland system that takes nutrients and other wastes from the stormwater.
Also, the extensive Indigenous plantings that were undertaken (and which provide superb habitat for Indigenous birds and other animals; 95 bird species have been recorded) have been allowed to decline somewhat, reducing the overall benefits of the Wetland and its surrounds in enhancing the local environment.
The Friends have talked about the need to renovate the Wetlands, plus extending its Indigenous environmental character across Wendouree Parade into a currently very rundown Fairyland. Back when the North Gardens Wetland was being planned, this idea had much support but funds and energies to develop the project were not readily available.
Now will be a great time to proceed with a fabulous initiative that will add great interest to the Lake Wendouree foreshore walk and further promote the North Gardens Wetland, since its inception, a 'must visit' location for many residents and visitors.
Hedley Thomson, Canadian
We need to begin to be a little more honest about the way the apparently benign choice to buy a holiday home or use property to build wealth (literally off the backs of those who can't) has profound and troubling consequences for our relationships across generations and social groups.
According to the ABS, in my small shires in Central Victoria, as many as one in five houses are empty on any one night, equating to about 2000 homes. Imagine for a moment what would happen if these were released to the rental market.
Patrick Hockey, Clunes
Over the past year or so, Parks Victoria has done excellent work in Lal Lal State Forest, regrading and sheeting of access tracks and blocking illegal dirt bike tracks.
PV staff must be frustrated when dirt bikers continue to bypass illegal tracks and grind other routes through virgin bush to continue their pastime that is so damaging to the park and disturbing for its wildlife.
Ross McIntyre, Buninyong
There are currently options for travellers to Tullamarine.
One is the suburban rail service to Broadmeadows station then the 901 bus direct into the airport which very people know about.
You need to allow an hour.
I can't understand why our state government doesn't advertise this service as it is definitely underutilised.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton
There are certain things in life which really puzzle me.
When this happens I figuratively put it in a jar on the top shelf of the pantry. Then there are things that don't reach the pantry level of seriousness.
Those ones I often submit to The Courier to see if anybody has an answer.
Take maybe the busiest retail block on the south side of Sturt Street between Doveton and Dawson streets.
Then without any of the businesses on that street block requesting or wanting an outdoor dining area, the City of Ballarat wastes some $200k and installs one with the businesses losing at least six parking spaces and a tree is ripped down.
Meanwhile, in another part of Ballarat - still in the CBD - a business owner desperately wants an outside dining area, but this request is turned down.
The dining area is uncovered and open to the rather long, wet, cold and windy winters of Ballarat which makes the investment even more questionable.
Maybe the business plan could be pulled out so that ratepayers can see how much return on investment is expected from this 'investment'?
Nick Beale, Ballarat
This is one little vegemite who will not be pledging allegiance to the frankly archaic notion of a "king".
We have a choice - democracy or royalty.
To think that one privileged family is forever, through decades, hundreds of years even, to be our Head of State is a complete anathema to the very idea of a democracy.
We decide who represents us through the ballot box. We, the people.
I would not expect my family to hold that privileged position in perpetuity, so why on earth would we bow to such a medieval notion?
Never forget, an unelected governor-general, as the representative of the crown here in Australia, actually sacked a government elected by the people of Australia - a permanent stain on both the outdated British Colonial Rule and our current Australian system of government.
It would seem we remain colonial lackeys.
Craig Barrett, Creswick
