Carngham-Linton will see one of its star off-season recruits for the first time against Bungaree in the CHFL at Bungaree on Saturday.
Sam O'Loughlin will debut for the Saints as each team looks to extend unbeaten starts to the season.
O'Loughlin has been waiting to fully recover from ankle surgery.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said O'Loughlin was always going to have a late start to the season and had been eyeing a round five return from sometime.
O'Loughlin was part of a "package" secured from Essendon District Football League premier Strathmore, headlined by the return home of Nick O'Brien.
Matt Knight and Alex Grima, who is yet to play, also followed O'Brien and his brother Dean from Strathmore.
There is a touch of irony in the timing of O'Loughlin's CHFL debut.
He is well known to Bungaree coach Ryan Waight, who had previously attempted to get him to the Demons.
Nick O'Brien and Knight also return for the Saints.
Bungaree was forced to make more changes than expected for the top eight clash.
The Demons have lost Ben Dodd, Robbie Emerson-Jones and in-form tall Isaac Quick.
Inclusions feature defender Chris Cowan, who has played only three reserves games since 2019, up to when he was regular in the side.
He has been added after playing the opening two rounds in the reserves.
DAYLESFORD has selected new recruits Sam Adams and Jack McNamara to face Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood on Saturday.
Adams has been secured from Lindisfarne in the Southern Football League in Tasmania.
He joins Jake Briggs, who was recruited from the same club in the off-season.
Adams played with Lauderdale in the Tasmanian State League before joining Lindisfarne in 2018.
McNamara moves to Daylesford from St Bernard's in the VAFA premier division, playing just a handful of games over the past few seasons.
JAMES Lukich will miss for Waubra against Hepburn after suffering a leg injury last round.
The Roos have called up under-18 players Isaac Menhennet and James Molloy to make their first senior appearances of the season, and Riley Petrascu from Redan will make his senior debut.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.