Thousands and thousands of hours have gone into the latest Lydiard Street exhibition.
The Ballarat Fibre and Textile Network are celebrating their 25-year anniversary and this weekend will open their latest exhibition Fibre Reconnections.
Member Kay Hustwaite said the exhibition theme explored the ideas of connectedness after COVID-19 separation as well as pulling on the threads of connection and their importance in art.
Members of the group each had an opportunity to organise work for the exhibition, which opens on Saturday in the Art Space on Lydiard Street.
Following a workplace injury in 2014, Ms Hustwaite said belonging to the textile network played a significant role in her recovery and development of art practice.
She said her work drew on themes and colours from her time living in the Northern Territory, including the use of dragonflies which would indicate the start of the dry season as well as ginkgo leaves which paid homage to her Chinese background.
I've just liked that idea of things moving and going out into the community.- Mixed media artist Diana Coverdale
Convener Shelagh Douglas' work focuses on digital prints onto fabric, pulling on her geographical background to explore images of rocks and minerals she manipulates in Photoshop.
She said she then used different textiles techniques, like shrinkage and different types of stitches, to create textures in the fabric.
Others in the network including Diana Coverdale and Heather Horrocks have used exclusively recycled materials to create their pieces.
Ms Horrocks was working with old VHS tape which she said looked reptilian.
She used them to make two snakes for the exhibit.
Further research found the scientific name for the brown snake had the word textilis which she felt matched well with the theme.
She said she couldn't help but use the tapes for a reptile-like figure.
When reflecting on the work poured into the exhibition, Ms Horrocks said the estimated display portrayed "well over half a million hours of dedicated, joyful work".
"If you think about a craftswomen of mature years she had probably taken up her tools most days of the week over her lifetime," she said.
"That's why it's so beautiful."
Ms Coverdale has put together three works based on Buddhist prayer flags; in the exhibition they are framed but they could be taken out and the message rolled out.
"I spent many years teaching and practising meditation," she said.
"I've just liked that idea of things moving and going out into the community."
The Art Space is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.
Fibre Reconnections will be on display until June 18.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
