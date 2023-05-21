The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Artist Rosalind Lawson opens exhibition on fungi found at Napoleons

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
May 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Rosalind Lawson has painted more than 200 fungi species found within a one kilometre radius of her Napoleons home. Her art work is on display at Mercure Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford
Artist Rosalind Lawson has painted more than 200 fungi species found within a one kilometre radius of her Napoleons home. Her art work is on display at Mercure Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford

Renowned artist Rosalind Lawson started an environmental project near her Napoleons home, not realising she would find more than 200 fungi species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.