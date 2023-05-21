Renowned artist Rosalind Lawson started an environmental project near her Napoleons home, not realising she would find more than 200 fungi species.
Lawson painted each of the fungi species during seven years of research, and multiple seasons, on the plant-like organisms. She has included slime mould and the diverse habitat near each fungi.
Lawson's art work provides an insight into the diversity of fungi within a one kilometre radius of her home and suggests the role fungi play in the ecosystem.
Research is currently under way on how to utilise mycelium for packaging, building materials and as a substitute for paper or leather.
"I am really happy about showing these at a time when research into fungi has become so important. People are really starting to realise that fungi is what they call the health of the forest," Lawson said.
"I started to do this as an environmental project. I had no idea what I could find."
Lawson said it was important she did not remove the fungi on her property, which includes grassland, bushland, swamps, pine trees and a mine.
"Because of the identification of fungi, you really need to know the habitat. You can't remove the piece from the habitat so that's the important thing with me that I show where they come from," she said.
"It is amazing, you've got to look at the tree trunks and the bark underneath."
Lawson has undertaken a similar project with wildflowers she has found and identified within the same area.
Lawson's exhibition, Landscape over Time and Place: Fungi of the Napoleons Area, is being held at Mercure Ballarat until June 12.
