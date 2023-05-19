The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Young break-dancer Toby Villinger hopes to go to the Olympics one day

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 19 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat has an up and coming star in the Olympics' newest sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.