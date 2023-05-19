Ballarat has an up and coming star in the Olympics' newest sport.
Toby Villinger, 9, has been making waves in the breaking community ever since he started dancing two and a half years ago.
On Saturday, the precocious dancer will represent Victoria in the national under-15 Ryugi dance competition in Sydney.
Breakdancing will make its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris games, which will give dancers like Villinger something to aim for in the future.
According to the Paris 2024 website, breaking will feature 16 dancers in both the men's and women's events (called B-Boys and B-Girls), who will compete face-to-face in solo battles.
They will have to use a combination of moves adapted to a DJ's beat to secure votes from a judging panel.
Villinger said he was excited to see breaking feature as an Olympic sport, and would one day love to compete at the games himself.
But for now he's focused on the upcoming competition, which he is looking forward to, despite some nerves.
Villinger started breakdancing on his stepmother's suggestion, after she noticed his interest in performing flips.
He hasn't looked back since, and is now training seven days a week in pursuit of glory.
"It's fun and I'm good at it (breakdancing)," Villinger said.
Villinger's mentor, Jamie Blomeley, said the youngster is training with his advanced crew at the moment, who are all in their late teens and early twenties.
"They're absolutely blown away by what he's able to do at the moment," he said.
"In the last five weeks, he's gone up another notch again from training with our advanced groups."
"He's a little pocket rocket that's for sure."
Unsurprisingly, Blomeley said the popularity of breakdancing had been on the rise since becoming an Olympic sport, and they had seen an influx of students at their Ballarat studio ever since.
"I think people are going to be surprised when they see the Olympics and go, 'hang on a minute I think I remember just seeing the worm back in the 80's, and that was the coolest thing, now this stuff's in extreme games, and it's in Red Bull championships," he said.
While Blomeley said breakdancing's status as a sport is up for debate, it won't disappoint on the Olympic stage.
"It's probably not a sport, (but) it's super athletic," he said. "It's always been compared to martial arts and gymnastics, so the fact they put breaking into the Olympics was probably not that surprising."
