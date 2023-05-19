A Ballarat blockbuster awaits the Bulldogs and Adelaide, as two of the AFL's most in form sides fight to establish themselves in the top half of the ladder.
The Bulldogs, who sit just one game outside the top four, will look to continue their four match unbeaten run at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
They face an Adelaide side which sits two places below them on the ladder in eighth, after winning five of its past seven matches.
The two teams' position on the ladder adds extra intrigue to the contest, where a positive result could help cement the winner's position as a top eight favourite.
Bulldogs defender Ryan Gardner said the match was an opportunity for them to continue their early run of form.
"We're in a really good spot at the moment, and we see this again as another game where we can really put a gap (between) where we are on the ladder and the teams that are just outside the eight," he said.
"Obviously Adelaide are right there with us as well, so this is a good one for us to be able to bridge away from them."
"It's a really crucial one for both clubs, because it's a game that can really set up either season."
If results go the Bulldogs' way this weekend, they could be in the top four by the end of the round.
Gardner said it's a major target for the club, who have made finals for the past four seasons without managing to crack the top four.
"We've probably just snuck into finals each year," he said.
"We want to set ourselves up and be able to finish in that top four spot, that's obviously a goal we have in mind."
The match is just as important for the Crows, who since topping the ladder in 2017, have suffered a series of bottom half finishes.
Given the importance of the clash, the Bulldogs will be pleased to be playing on the familiar turf of Mars Stadium, where they hold a positive win-loss record.
Despite this, Adelaide claimed a thrilling one point victory when the two sides met there last season.
Gardner said the Bulldogs were keen to avenge the loss in front of a vocal home crowd.
"It's a good place for us to play, because when opposition teams come there it's usually fairly hostile towards them, and it feels like a little bit of a fortress down there for us which is good," he said.
"We obviously get to play there a couple times a year, and the fans there are just really great ... I feel like they're all very die hard Doggies supporters."
While the Bulldogs usually play their home games under the roof of Marvel Stadium, conditions will be very different in Ballarat with showers and a top temperature of 11 degrees forecast.
But, Gardner said this wouldn't disadvantage the team who he thinks play well away from home.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
"Conditions are going to be a lot different than what it is at Marvel, but we really accept that challenge," he said.
"It really makes us think about skill execution and things like that even more when we're playing on grounds that aren't underneath a roof."
"It can get pretty windy at Ballarat, it definitely makes (it) a bit harder to hit targets and different things, so it adds extra elements to games, which I think we will relish, so I'm looking forward to it."
The defender will face a depleted Adelaide forward line, after leading goal kicker Taylor Walker and five-goal showdown hero Riley Thilthorpe were not named to play, the two talls and defender Tom Doedee will be replaced by Elliott Himmelberg, Lachlan Gollant and Nick Murray.
The Bulldogs have made one change, replacing former Adelaide defender Alex Keath with Tim O'Brien.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.