Bulldogs and Adelaide to play crucial match at Mars Stadium

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 10:38am
Ryan Gardner is ready to take on the Crows in Ballarat. Picture by Getty Images
A Ballarat blockbuster awaits the Bulldogs and Adelaide, as two of the AFL's most in form sides fight to establish themselves in the top half of the ladder.

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

