Western Highway briefly closed after car catches fire

By The Courier
Updated May 19 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:45am
The wreckage of the car near Trawalla. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson
A driver "did the right thing" by pulling over when she noticed issues with her car, before it exploded into flames.

