A driver "did the right thing" by pulling over when she noticed issues with her car, before it exploded into flames.
The Western Highway was closed west-bound near Trawalla for about 15 minutes, with one lane still closed as crews clean up the scene.
Fire crews were initially called about 9.40am.
Beaufort Police's Acting Senior Sergeant Brendan Vann said he was driving along the freeway and saw the smoke about a kilometre ahead.
"She's very lucky, she managed to get all her personal belongings out of the car, and no injuries to anyone," he said.
"I'm unsure if it was her who rang triple-zero, but she did the right thing, she noticed an issue with the car and pulled over.
"Traffic was still flowing until the tyres exploded, so we closed the highway for about 15 minutes."
It's understood the fire was caused by an electrical fault.
