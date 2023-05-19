The Australian Boys Choir return to Ballarat on Saturday with a concert in Christ Church Cathedral featuring a nautical-themed program and a former choir member who has hit the big stage.
The Australian Boys Choir and The Vocal Consort's Songs of the Sea concert, the choir's second concert this year, will welcome alumni Raphael Wong to perform.
"The most exciting thing about this program is we are welcoming back one of our leading alumni who is a fantastic singer, Raphael Wong, fresh from his debut at the Sydney Opera House where he was understudy and performed as Phantom in Phantom of the Opera," said Australian Boys Choir artistic director Nicholas Dinopoulos.
"It is tremendously exciting and inspiring for these singers."
The choir last performed in Ballarat in August, also at Christ Church Cathedral.
"It's a really lovely space, it's an inviting space and the other boon for us is the top quality concert level piano at Christ Church Cathedral that opens up wonderful possibilities to us in terms of repertoire we can perform."
The weekend's performance will feature international pianist Andrea Katz, who the choir has collaborated with several times.
"She lifts the quality of performance with the magic of her fingers," Mr Dinopoulos said.
The Australian Boys Choir has been coming to perform in Ballarat for many years and Mr Dinopoulos said they valued the relationship with the city and the experience it provides.
"The boys love coming up, it's always an exciting day for them and wonderful to keep reconnecting with Ballarat."
Later this year the choir will embark on a tour of western Victoria which will end in Ballarat in September.
Songs of the Sea is at the Christ Church Cathedral, 49 Lydiard Street South, on Saturday at 3pm. Tickets from trybooking.com
