The Courier
Australian Boys Choir performs Songs of the Sea in Ballarat return

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:00pm
The Australian Boys Choir and The Vocal Consort will perform Songs of the Sea at Christ Church Cathedral in Lydiard St at 3pm on Saturday. Picture by Jane Kupsch
The Australian Boys Choir return to Ballarat on Saturday with a concert in Christ Church Cathedral featuring a nautical-themed program and a former choir member who has hit the big stage.

Local News

