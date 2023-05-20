The Courier
Ballarat Heritage Festival: Steam trains forced to postpone visit to June as V/Line completes maintenance works

KG
By Kirra Grimes
May 21 2023 - 5:00am
Steam trains will be a little late to the station this year. Picture supplied
Steam trains will be a little late to the station this year. Picture supplied

A popular attraction will be noticeably absent from this year's Ballarat Heritage Festival as maintenance works stall services on the Ballarat rail line.

