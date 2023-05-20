A popular attraction will be noticeably absent from this year's Ballarat Heritage Festival as maintenance works stall services on the Ballarat rail line.
A regular at the annual festival since 2006, Streamrail Victoria has been forced to pull out of the 2023 program to allow V/Line to complete $26.6 million in upgrades on the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines including new train signalling systems.
Instead of appearing at the festival (May 19-28), Steamrail Victoria's historic steam locomotives will offer rides to and from Ballarat over the King's Birthday long weekend in June.
Booking officer Stephen Norgate told The Courier it was "disappointing" the volunteer group could not take part in the festival, but added it was not the first time track works had affected its schedule.
Mr Norgate was confident the June visit would attract strong interest as a standalone event - dubbed the 'Ballarat Steam Weekend' - especially after the recent 'Eureka Express' day trip "rapidly" sold out its 240 tickets.
"Steam trains always bring people out...so the June date should be just as good," Mr Norgate said.
"We can give people two weekends: one to take in all the events [City of Ballarat] has organised and another to enjoy the railway heritage."
Steam-hauled shuttles will run from Ballarat Station to the Lal Lal Block Point and return on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, June 10-12.
Extended one-way steam train journeys will run from Newport to Ballarat on Friday, June 9, and from Ballarat to Southern Cross Station on Monday, June 12.
Mr Norgate said boarding the wooden-bodied carriages was like taking a step back in time to "experience country rail travel as it used to be".
"You have compartment seating, side corridors and windows that can open; and you can hear the whistles and smell the coal smoke - overall, a totally different experience to 21st century public transport."
V/Line's works are expected to be completed by June 4.
