Here's a deep dive into a packed round 5 in the Central Highlands Football League.
There are two encounters with unbeaten sides, a large number of changes and plenty of new faces lining up.
There's there's what the coach say.
Newlyn is preparing to take its turn at tackling the toughest two weeks of the Central Highlands Football League home and away season.
For the second season in a row every team other than Ballan has the monumental task of facing pacesetters Gordon and Hepburn in consecutive weeks.
The Blues dodge it owing to meeting the Burras in the first round and Eagles in the last.
With Gordon and Hepburn having dropped only three regular season games in 2022 and 2023, they have inflicted some mental scars on rivals in the back-to-back battles.
Newlyn was among those victims last year, but the Cats believe they now have what it takes for a vastly different outcome - starting with Gordon at Gordon on Saturday.
Newlyn went into this season tagged as a side with the capabilities to rebound from a poor run last year and be a genuine finals contender - even finish in the top four.
They have not put a foot wrong in their three outings to date, but this is a whole new ball game.
These games will not define Newlyn's season, but they are going to provide a strong guide as to whether it has what it takes to challenge Gordon and Hepburn when it counts most - in the finals series.
"We've been okay so far, but we've played some patchy footy at times, so we'll find where we're at," Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody said.
"We know we have to string four quarters together and we're confident we can do that.
"We're not just going in to challenge, we want to win and we know we can win.
"We've put an emphasis on being harder at the ball and being harder to play against than last year and we need to continue in that way."
Darmody said it was important from a mindset point of view to do well against Gordon and Hepburn.
He said strong performances now would instil confidence for the rest of the season that they could match it with the best.
Newlyn will line up stronger with ruckman Jarrod Fryar returning after being unavailable for a week, but have lost Kingsley Prendergast (wrist).
The Cats had hoped to get back recruit Nick Carter (hamstring), but he did not get through training.
Ben Schiltz (ribs) is back for Gordon to face former Redan teammates Callum Currie and Chris Giampaolo.
The Eagles have named defender Harry Biggs (broken nose), but Billy Griffiths (concussion) remains on the sidelines.
SELECTION: Eagles
Unbeaten duo Bungaree and Carngham-Linton have a lot in common so far in the CHFL this season.
With the Saints following Bungaree in the fixture, they have each beaten Rokewood-Corindhap, Springbank and Beaufort.
That is where the similarities end though ahead of their encounter at Bungaree on Saturday.
While Carngham-Linton has put together its four wins with plenty of fanfare given the dramatic turn in fortunes it has experienced, Bungaree has been happy to stay under the radar as much as possible.
However, Bungaree has also been impressive in what it has achieved as it strives to make finals after finishing 10th last year.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons had been more than happy to keep things low-key and allow his players to go about their business.
He said despite having a bye last round there had been no easing up.
"We're keen to keep pushing hard on the back of the start we've had and keep doing our thing."
Waight said Carngham-Linton was a great story.
"I have a lot of respect for what they've done, but we'll be concentrating on playing the brand that has got us to where we are."
Bungaree has been one of the most settled sides in the competition, but has been forced to make more changes than it would like this week.
Simon Butler, who was among a big number of recruits in the off-season, is unavailable and out with Ben Dodd, Robbie Emerson-Jones and in-form tall Isaac Quick.
Inclusions feature defender Chris Cowan, who has played only three reserves games since 2019, up to when he was regular in the side.
He has been added after playing the opening two rounds in the reserves.
John Butler is also back.
Carngham-Linton regains Nick O'Brien and Matt Knight for AFL guest player David Mundy.
However, the Saints' big selection news is that off-season recruit Sam O'Loughlin will debut.
O'Loughlin has been waiting to fully recover from ankle surgery.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said O'Loughlin was always going to have a late start to the season and had been eyeing a round five return from sometime.
O'Loughlin was part of a "package" secured from Essendon District Football League premier Strathmore, headlined by the return home of Nick O'Brien.
SELECTION: Demons
Skipton and Dunnstown get an opportunity to shape their seasons.
It is difficult to make comparisons, giving the contrasts of their fixtures to date.
After an unexpected loss to Carngham-Linton first-up, the Emus have beaten Creswick, Ballan and Daylesford.
With the Emus having much the same team which reaching semi-finals last year, nothing less was expected.
Dunnstown has dropped games to Gordon and Hepburn.
Not the desired results for a side again eyeing off a top four finish, but against not unexpected.
This is a contest which could go either way and might go to the one who can find that little bit extra.
Right now each appears to be a shade below their 2022 peak.
Even this early in the season, these are the encounters that will go a long way to determining who gets the edge in the battle for the top four and the a double chance.
Skipton's strength is in the midfield led by Mitch Gilbert, Dan Kilpatrick and Sam Willian, and supported by the running power of Matt Romeril and Jacob Maddock.
The Emus have James Cusack (unavailable), opening the door for Joe Mason from Lake Wendouree to make his senior debut.
Mason played with North Ballarat City and Beaufort before going to the Lakers in 2020.
For Dunnstown it is its tall timber and the marking power that goes with it via Will Henderson, Baiden Cracknell, Khyle Forde and Ryan Walsh.
The Towners lose key forward Simon Mackie, giving Jeremy Learmonth another opportunity.
Skipton's ground sped might be the difference.
SELECTION: Emus
Barring a draw, either Beaufort or Creswick will get on the board.
Each has had its moments.
The Crows made a promising start - pushing Springbank all the way in round one and going down by just 18 points.
They took some real positives out of it, but the since a bye which followed there has been little to get excited about in losses to Bungaree and Carngham-Linton.
This time last season Beaufort had two wins, but it has been thin pickings since.
The Crows have to go back round six last year to the last time they had a win.
They recruited heavily and now it is time to reap the benefits.
Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins said the Crows' main focus was on using the ball better.
"Once we get our hands on it, we can't afford to waste it.
"We need to take better care of it," he said.
Beaufort's cause has not been helped this week by injuries to Mitch Jolly (knee) and Haydn Slater (hamstring), but it does welcome back former joint coach and key defender Brendan Howard from injury.
This will be Howard's first game for the season and having him play alongside Ryan Luke will provide more stability down back.
Ryan Hills also gets his first opportunity at senior level and under-18 player Jet Appleton makes his senior debut.
While Creswick has shown some glimpses of improvement, the scorelines in the past two defeats - 121 to 29 and 130 to 37 - are concerning for coach Paul Borchers.
All the Wickers can basically do is keeping working at it and then hopefully jump on opportunities like this one.
They will not come around too often.
Pat Taranto is a big return for Creswick.
The Wickers have taken their time with him and he was given the all clear after getting through a reserves game last week.
SELECTION: Crows
Springbank has not had the greatest of starts, but let's look at that a little closer.
The Tigers reached last year's grand final, but the change in personnel since then - largely as a result of injury - has been massive.
Half the side from their 93-point win over over Creswick in round four did not play in the grand final.
There are others clubs which have also had a big turnover in players, but that has been by choice with an influx of recruits.
So right now it is impossible to compare Springbank with the 2022 version of the Tigers.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis, who is among the players sidelined, is pleased with the response of the younger players being given an opportunity and experience they are getting.
The Tigers largely retain the same line-up on Saturday with Brett Maher making a return to play across half forward.
Ballan has also been hit hard by injuries, but it is coming from much further back in the pack.
It has also made the Blues difficult to measure.
What is for certain though, their form has been like chalk and cheese over the past two weeks.
They went from the devastation of not kicking a goal against Skipton to giving Rokewood-Corindhap a scare.
While they still lack the polish needed, what the Blues are going is making their presence felt physically.
This will help against a young Springbank, but getting a win might be just too much to ask.
SELECTION: Tigers
Rokewood-Corindhap gets its first opportunity to play on its home ground this season and it needs to make the most of it.
The Grasshoppers have been a little flat and the loss of lively forward Connor Parkin (concussion), Callan Anderson (hamstring), and Michael Searl (unavailable) alongside Lukas Essenwanger (hamstring) after one game will not help
Veteran ruckman/forward Ed Denouden is back after missing a week to play in attack and defender Sam Worden returns.
They have lost two close ones and their wins over Creswick and Ballan have been a battle.
Rokewood-Corindhap has had some additions to its attack and now it is time for it to fully click.
Daylesford is still searching for a first win, but its past two efforts have not been too bad.
The Bulldogs have improved in the midfield and with ruckman Ben Jones shining, if they are to upset the Grasshoppers this is where it has to start.
In a big plus for the Bulldogs, they have named new recruits Sam Adams and Jack McNamara.
Adams has been secured from Lindisfarne in the Southern Football League in Tasmania.
He joins Jake Briggs, who was recruited from the same club in the off-season.
Like Briggs, Adams will remain Tasmanian based and fly in each week to line up with the Bulldogs.
He played with Lauderdale in the Tasmanian State League before joining Lindisfarne in 2018.
McNamara moves to Daylesford at St Bernard's in the VAFA premier division, playing just a handful of game over the past few season.
Coach Hamish Jarrad also returns from suspension, but Toby Maher (quadricep) is out.
Daylesford lacks nothing in spirit and if it is close enough late it could set Rokewood-Corindhap's season in a big way.
SELECTION: Grasshoppers
There is no easing off for Learmonth.
Clunes might not be ranked up with the likes of Gordon and Hepburn, which have defeated the Lakies in the past two weeks, but the pressure is no less.
With just the one win under its belt, Learmonth needs this one as its next block of four games is not going to be much easier.
It is clear that if the Lakies are to play finals again, they are going part of a battle for fifth to eighth - making match-ups like this essential wins.
While it was swept aside by Hepburn, there was little wrong with what it produced against Gordon.
That is what they need every week and to do that they need a contribution right across the board.
Cam Kimber has quickly found his feet and Brenton Powell continues to be ultra consistent, but more is needed.
Learmonth will be without emerging defender Lachie Rinaldi (ill) and Ollie Ross (unavailable)
The experienced Jye Rich will play his first senior game for the season and Taylor Hall returns, while Anglesea recruit Noah McIntosh lines up for his second appearance with the Lakies.
Clunes will be desperate to bounce back and feel confident they can get the job done.
The Magpies are best to largely forget what happened against Dunnstown after three straight wins and look to rediscover what they did to get over Daylesford.
Clunes has some real bite through the midfield in the likes of John Simson, Damian Fazio and Alex Riches, and have bolstered their physical presence with Mark Paramonov and Matthew Kasparian.
As along as they get away to a solid start the Magpies are some chance.
Clunes has called up Mykel Smith for the first time this year.
He played two senior games in his first season with the Magpies in 2022, having previously been with Carisbrook and Nhill.
SELECTION: Lakies
Right now there is no stopping Hepburn.
The Burras are firing on all cylinders and they have some additions to make.
It is impossible to see Waubra being any sort of challenge.
The Roos do not have a wealth of experience, with plenty of players in the formative stages of their careers.
Waubra coach Trav Ford is having a tough initiation in his first year at the helm, but fully appreciates where the Roos sits in the big picture.
That does not make it any easier sit though and all they can do is play the waiting game.
To make it even tougher for the Roos star James Lukich (leg) is missing from their line-up.
They have taken the opportunity to blood more youth with under-18 duo Isaac Menhennet and James Molloy in for their first senior games this season, and Redan recruit Riley Petrascu making his senior debut. Zachary Kennedy is another playing his first senior game this year.
Hepburn continues to be without Jackson Carrick (foot), who has been diagnosed with syndesmosis.
SELECTION: Burras
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
