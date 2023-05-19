Why were police hanging out on Gillies Street today? Was it an accident? A police blitz? No - it was Walk Safely to School Day.
And with the number of vehicles slowing to 40km/h, walk safely the children did.
Highway Patrol cars across the region turned on their flashing lights for schools near problem roads on Friday.
In Wendouree, flashing police lights could be seen from almost one kilometre away away.
"We're here today to support to support the crossing supervisors at Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School," Acting Sergeant Matt Goonan said.
"There have been reports (of) poor driving in this area in the past and we will continue to monitor the corner of Gillies Street and Grevillea Road carefully.
"But today we've seen good driver behaviour. There've been no issues.
"In fact we've been waving to the kids going by."
The annual event raises awareness of the health, road safety and environmental benefits of regular walking and other forms of active transport.
It comes as figures from the Pedestrian Council of Australia show as many as one in four Australian children are overweight or obese.
"We also want the public to be mindful of school crossings and reduced speed limits during school periods," Acting Sergeant Goonan said.
The Ballarat Proactive Policing Unit has also organised activities for Walk Safely to School Day at Forest Street, Bacchus Marsh, Pentland and St Bernard's primary schools.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.