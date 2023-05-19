The Courier
Walk to School Day gets plenty of attention in Wendouree

Updated May 19 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Ballarat Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Matt Goonan was able to give an extra special safety escort for the students of Our Lady Help of Christians School on Friday. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
Why were police hanging out on Gillies Street today? Was it an accident? A police blitz? No - it was Walk Safely to School Day.

