Lydiard Street will be alive with art as Ballarat Heritage Week gets off to a roaring start.
Craft Lab is back in the Mining Exchange and creators are excited to share the behind the scenes of their work.
Maverick Workshop owner Mari Teed is back in Craft Lab for the second time and she told The Courier she cannot wait.
Her workshop is based in Creswick and focuses on upholstery and furniture restoration.
Ms Teed said one of the most important parts of Craft Lab last year was the ability to meet other creatives and soak up inspiration.
"I'm lucky that I've got two apprentices, so I have a little community at work and I have people to bounce ideas off of," she said.
"The other thing was meeting people coming to the doors ... people getting really excited about what I do sort of ignites a bit more of a fire.
"It makes me remember why I'm doing it."
Each artist will have their own alcove in the Mining Exchange where they will be working on their craft.
Cut Off Your Hands Jewellery owner Alana Smith said this exhibition would be a great opportunity to see different crafts in action and gain a sense of how detailed some processes can be.
"It's a great opportunity to have a look at other makers in the region from crafts I feel are overlooked by people sometimes," she said.
"This event [shows] people the amount of work that goes into such beautiful products.
"Especially when it comes to things like understanding why things are priced a certain way."
Brown Hill based artist Shelby Sherritt focuses on slip cast pottery.
She said the Craft Lab was a great way to keep developing craft skills.
"It's always really fascinating that we can use heritage style skills or lost trade skills to develop new ideas," Ms Sherritt said.
"My skill set is mostly around slip casting, which has been developed from pottery over years.
"It's developing new ideas around the original concept of just doing pottery."
Ms Sherritt, who has a large social media presence, said it was exciting to continue to build on her in-person connections.
"To be able to have those conversations and talk about craft and to share experiences and share skills, I'm just thrilled," she said.
"I don't know what I'm gonna learn, even though I'm there demonstrating, I don't know who might come up and teach me a new way of doing things."
Craft Lab is at the Ballarat Mining Exchange from May 20 to 28, between 10am and 5pm.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
