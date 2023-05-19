The Courier
AFL in Ballarat: Bulldogs in School clinics booming across region

Melanie Whelan
May 20 2023 - 8:30am
Wendouree Primary School grade four pupil Anthony gets into the fun of the Bulldogs in Schools Footy Skills program ahead of AFL game day. Picture by Kate Healy
PUPILS at Wendouree primary had a chance to be more Bulldog ahead of the AFL club's return to Ballarat.

