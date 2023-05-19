PUPILS at Wendouree primary had a chance to be more Bulldog ahead of the AFL club's return to Ballarat.
Wendouree is among 46 schools registered for the Western Bulldogs footy skills program, designed for primary schools in the Ballarat region as part of the club's community work in this city.
Bulldogs in Schools, in its second year, follows in the success of the exclusively Ballarat Bulldogs Read Program, which promotes children's literacy in participating schools.
The Bulldogs are set to run out against Adelaide on Saturday for their first of two AFL in-season home game on Mars this year.
The club has continued to make clear their presence off the field is just as important as on field matches.
Bulldogs in Schools is aimed at primary schools that run a four-week Australian Rules football unit within physical education for grades prep to four.
Participating schools receive 10 free Western Bulldogs junior-sized Sherrin footballs, four foam footballs, giveaways and a free clinic.
The Bulldogs aim to reach 5000 pupils this year, following on from the AFL Community Camp in late February when the club's AFL players made 32 school visits.
Western Bulldogs Ballarat engagement manager Campbell Waring said the club was committed to help boost football participation in schools and junior clubs.
"The Bulldogs in Schools footy skills program is really about getting the young students having the opportunity participate in AFL football, learning how to kick and handball and have fun," Mr Waring said.
