The Western Bulldogs and Adelaide takes the best of the AFL to Ballarat on Saturday.
The Bulldogs and Crows are among the in-form teams of the competition as the midway point of the season looms.
While Ballarat is the Western Bulldogs' home away from home with two matches in the city each season, Adelaide has also become a regular visitor - to the point where the venue not longer holds any fears for the Crows.
It's a pity Adelaide will be missing Taylor Walker (rested), Riley Thilthorpe (knee) and Tom Doedee (concussion).
Despite this, with a bumper crowd to attend, all is set for a massive day.
While AFL eyes will be on Mars Stadium, the Ballarat and Central Highlands leagues will be strutting their stuff as the their seasons begin to pick up momentum.
There are some big names back, including VFL and former AFL players, and some late recruits as clubs continue to build their stocks, as well as plenty of debuts and some former players returning.
They all add to the quality of the competitions and ensure every team is on their game.
This updates provides all the BFNL and CHFL selection news, predictions and coaches' views, as well as insights from The Courier's David Brehaut and Edward Holland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.