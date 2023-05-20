Vinnies shops across Ballarat are welcoming new volunteers from all walks of life.
The St Vincent de Paul Society has Vinnies shops at Sebastopol, Alfredton and Wendouree. All three shops are currently welcoming new volunteers.
Area support manager Graham Staniforth said although the stores were not short of volunteers, more were encouraged to join.
"Volunteers like to do things like have holidays, look after their family and so we are always looking for new volunteers coming through," Mr Staniforth said.
He said the beautiful thing about volunteering was bringing a range of experience to the charity organisation.
"They bring with them a great deal of skills. A lot of our volunteers have brilliant resumes so therefore they can do all the things we do in our shop, from sorting to processing all the donated products, pricing and displays. We have some very good merchandisers among our volunteers," Mr Staniforth said.
"They are our diamonds that make the shop shine. They are an incredible group of people."
Mr Staniforth said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted every organisation, including Vinnies, so recruiting volunteers was now important.
"We are always looking for that new group of volunteers to learn about what volunteering is. Volunteering is not necessarily eight hours a day. It might be two hours a day ... and we explain that to our volunteers," he said.
"It is so varied what you can do and of course most of our shops are open Monday to Sunday now.
"For some people coming in on a weekend really suits what they do. They may have things on during the week - family, things to do, looking after grandkids potentially. They can really come out and socialise with their fellow volunteers."
People from all age groups with any type of skill can volunteer. Mr Staniforth said volunteers with an electrical background, for example, had been helpful with Vinnies' 'test and tag' scheme to resell electrical appliances.
"A lot of our people are electricians in their previous working life and now they can use those same skills in a voluntary basis," he said.
"There is no definite age. We also find with some of our younger volunteers who see it as a great thing to have on their resume."
During National Volunteer Week, from May 15 to 21, Vinnies shop volunteers were celebrated and thanked with morning teas and lunches. There are 111 Vinnies stores in Victoria.
The St Vincent de Paul Society Victoria and its wide network of members and volunteers provide practical frontline support, advocacy and friendship for the most vulnerable members of the community.
Key services include home visitation, Vinnies shops, youth programs, soup vans, assistance for asylum seekers and refugees, education and tutoring, and professional accommodation and health services through VincentCare.
To inquire about volunteering, phone 1300 736 933.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.