An area of Lake Wendouree will be closed off to recreational fishing in the coming months in an effort to bolster the region's brown trout stocks.
As of June 1, an area of roughly 200m by 200m on the west side of the lake will be closed to fishing as part of a trout stocking trial from the Ballarat Fish Acclimatisation Society.
The trial aims to protect the lake's population to brown trout spawnlings, which are typically bred in the winter months of June and July. Fish Acclimatisation
Society volunteer Bob Cartledge said the spawnlings often congregated around the affected area as it was where water from the group's hatchery was piped into the lake.
"The spawning fish congregate wherever there is water flowing into the lake. One of the main inputs into the lake is the water that comes out of the hatchery," he said.
"What has happened in the last few years is that fishermen have woken up to the fact that the area has a high concentration of three and four year old fish, and have been flogging them to death basically."
The trial has been given the green light from the Victorian Fisheries Authority, who, alongside the City of Ballaratm will erect signage at the select area warning anglers to avoid fishing.
Mr Cartledge said the closure should only last a couple of months, and will greatly improve the prospects of the brown trout in Lake Wendouree.
"If we hadn't gotten this temporary closure, it wouldn't have been worth the while going out and netting it," he said.
"While netting can take a while and involves a few of us, it brings us a considerable amount of brown trout."
The Ballarat Fish Acclimatisation Society has been operating since 1870, and have a long tradition of releasing juvenile trout into Lake Wendouree and other Victorian waterways.
The not-for-profit group collect eggs from fish released into waterways and incubate them for about 30 to 40 days until they hatch and are ready to be taken out and grown to maturity.
From there, the group sells fish - mainly to local farmers who use the fish to stock dams on their properties.
Mr Cartledge said Lake Wendouree accounted for about 20 to 30 per cent of the society's fish supply.
The Victorian Fisheries Authority will review the trial annually with fishers and user groups.
