A long time ago in a galaxy far far away... there was a woodworker from Mount Egerton.
Martin Creaney was a massive fan of the 'Star Wars' movies as a child - and decades on, that's reflected in the astounding art he's creating in his spare time.
In just his second exhibition, everything from the Millennium Falcon to Han Solo's blaster has been on show at the Ballan Arts Space.
There's even a life-sized wooden R2D2.
"The reception's been really good. Everyone who sees them seems to like them," Mr Creaney said.
"I've been doing Stars Wars artwork in my shed at home for more than a decade now.
"I've always been a fan. I saw the films and was blown away - and over the years the designs used in the film have become iconic."
Mr Creaney said while nothing was an exact replica or at exact scale, his work was instantly recognisable as inspired by the world's favourite space opera.
"You always know what you are looking at, no matter what material you use to make it," he said.
"It's that familiar."
The Mount Egerton woodwork artist uses mainly cypress, huon pine "and basically anything I can get my hands on"," he said.
In the case of the Millennium Falcon, that included small pieces of metal and perspex to create the aircraft's cockpit and other minute details.
The highly detailed sculpture took 15 months to make and takes at least two adults to carry.
Mr Creaney even extended part of his shed to make room for more rebel aircraft, imperial helmets, AT-ST Scout Walkers, TIE-fighters and much more.
He mainly uses a lathe and hand tools. Power tools are only pulled out occasionally.
Mr Creaney first learnt woodwork at school and later worked as a cabinetmaker.
"I work in a totally unrelated field now. Doing this is my outlet," he said.
"Mum is a potter and dad is a painter, so I guess it's certainly in the blood."
In fact, the latest exhibition has also included some of Mr Creaney's Star Wars themed ceramics and painting.
So what is his next project?
"I'm working on an X-Wing (Rebel Alliance Starfighter) made form wood. It'll be about a metre wide."
And is there anyone he'd like to thank after another stunning exhibition?
"George Lucas," he said.
"Basically everyone who made Star Wars."
You can see more at 'Martin Creaney Woodwork Artist' on Facebook.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
