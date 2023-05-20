Ballarat's last co-operative child care centre is bucking the trend of big modern child care centres and the pressures that many of them face.
Many staff have been working at the Ballarat Childcare Co-Op for more than 20 years, and some for up to 30 of the 35 years it has been operating in Ballarat North.
It's a far cry from some of the large for-profit centres who struggle to attract and retain staff in the competitive childcare sector where multiple brand new centres in Ballarat are currently advertising for early childhood educators in an industry already known for skilled staff shortages.
The centre is the only surviving parent-run not-for-profit childcare co-op in Ballarat and with just 44 places there's a large waiting list of families hoping to join the co-op.
"We've been running 35 years and I think we just go from strength to strength," said Ballarat Childcare Co-Op director Sue Hepworth.
"The fact that (the committee of) management make all the decisions in regard to what happens at our own individual service means we only have to consider ourselves ... and make it a place of wonder, joy and enjoyment for the kids," she said.
"That's what makes this environment so welcoming, inviting and friendly because it's not about the money."
The Armstrong Street centre is in the midst of a redevelopment to improve staff facilities and add an extra room for its youngest users.
"Our staff facilities were extremely poor. The building was built 35 years ago to house eight educators a day, now we have 14 educators a day working. That was the initial drive for the extension, then we decided that in an ideal world our 0-2 room of 12 children would be split up because developmentally there's such a huge difference between a six-week-old and two-year-old," Ms Hepworth said.
"We are extremely mindful we don't want to be big. We still want to create that sense of warmth and comfort - like walking into a warm hug."
Having very low staff turnover, helped in part by above-award pay rates, means unique relationships are built between educators and the children at the centre.
"Children coming from the youngest years all the way up have the same educators. It helps the children, it gives educators a chance to know each individual child and know their little likes and dislikes," she said.
They also build extremely close relationships with families.
"The parents we have support us and back us. we don't advertise, it's all just word of mouth and a lot of people don't even know we exist, yet we are at capacity all the time.
"I often say to new families who come along to go by gut feeling and most people, when they walk in here, have been to other services and their children won't leave their legs but here they come and they have to drag the children out of the yard to leave."
Family involvement in the centre is also key, and with many committees and groups struggling to find volunteers the Ballarat Child Care Co-op has almost a third of families involved in their committee of management making decisions directly about the centre.
The centre also encourages children to take risks and understand their own abilities.
"We like to have that risk element involved with our play. It creates autonomy in children and they are happier within themselves that they are making good decisions," Ms Hepworth said.
"If they feel like climbing a tree, that's okay. We splash in puddles ... we are outside every single day without fail ... we let them use real hammers and saws and let them self assess that they are comfortable."
