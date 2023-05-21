Saltbush Kitchen is helping bring Australian bush foods to the table in the United Kingdom, a process set to receive a boost when the free trade agreement comes into play within the fortnight.
The Ballarat products even featured on a table when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the historic announcement in London in a Daisy Green cafe - run by Garibaldi export Prue Freeman.
Under the deal, there will be no tariffs on almost all Australian goods exported to the UK, stripping taxes on billions of dollars' worth of goods, and the same is to apply to almost all UK products arriving in Australia.
Saltbush Kitchen's Brigid Corcoran said the free trade agreement would in effect make it easier to move her product into the UK but first there was the complex hurdle of getting Australian native foods approved for the UK food market via the novel foods process.
This is a process Saltbush Kitchen has been working on with Austrade for more than two years.
"Prior to our beginning this process no Australian native ingredients were approved for market use. So, this is an exciting project for Saltbush Kitchen," Ms Corcoran said. "Working with the legends at Austrade and DFAT, the completion of this process will see the UK market open up to the entire native food industry in Australia."
Ms Corcoran said the aim was for this clearance to be made by the start of next year.
Saltbush Kitchen has featured in special tastings in the UK, such as the Australian Food and Beverage Roadshow at the Australian High Commission in London last year in the English summer.
Ms Corcoran said there was a great appetite for bush foods in the UK.
"They are excited about the flavour and to experience a more accurate Australian food story emerge into their market," she said.
"Our Australian food story is rooted in the culinary heritage of the First Nations and it is exciting to finally see this represented in Australian food in the UK - as opposed to throwing a shrimp on the barbie."
Ms Corcoran said to see the Australian prime minister make the free trade agreement announcement with Saltbush Kitchen products nearby was exciting.
"It's a process of small steps, lots of work and building networks, so this kind of recognition goes a long way," Ms Corcoran said.
The highlight was made even sweeter for Ms Corcoran, who has long been family friends with Daisy Green founder Prue Freeman in the Buninyong region.
The pair has been in contact the past couple of years as part of the ongoing process to get Saltbush Kitchen to Daisy Green and London.
"I have also been a big fan of Prue's professionally, tracking her progress in London over the years," Ms Corcoran said. "She has achieved amazing success with Daisy Green bringing an Australian food story to London."
Meanwhile, Saltbush Kitchen continues to prepare its new store location to open in Ballarat.
