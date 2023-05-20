Thousands of AFL fans packed into Mars Stadium in Ballarat on Saturday to watch the Western Bulldogs host the Adelaide Crows in round 10.
Round 10 also marks the Sir Doug Nicholls Round, recognising and celebrating indigenous players and culture.
The Courier's photographer Kate Healy was in the stands capturing the action and the atmosphere.
Check the gallery above to see who was there.
