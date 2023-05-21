This weekend, Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens and Friends of Buninyong Botanic Gardens are inviting people to unearth the enchanting life of the elms as part of Ballarat Heritage Festival.
The two-day-long festivities offer attendees the opportunity to engage with tree expert and co-author of 'Elms in Australia', John Hawker, who will be speaking at a free event, 'The Wide World of the Elm' on Sunday, May 28.
Elm enthusiast, Lorraine Powell, will be offering a guided tour for those wanting to discover everything there is to know about the beauty and historical significance of the trees.
"We're going to have a short walk to the elms in the gardens and also along The Avenue of Honour," Ms Powell said.
For those seeking out some solo time, there will be information sheets provided for self-guided tours where people can wander and learn at their own leisure.
At 12:00pm on Saturday May 27, 'Fantastic Facts of the Elms' will be one to keep the kids entertained, so schedule in some family time at Gatekeeper's Cottage.
Ms Powell took three excited primary school students on a preview tour of the elms on Friday - sharing her knowledge with the young and curious.
Yolandie Van Den Berg was particularly intrigued, "it was really exciting coming to learn about these trees and I love that they're different from all of the others I have seen, their leaves are so beautiful," she said.
Ballarat Heritage Festival certainly isn't short of activities, so it's time to start clearing the calendar and making time for the elms.
