The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Heritage Festival and Friends of Botanic Gardens' elm event

By Jade Egan
Updated May 22 2023 - 11:35am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friends of the Botanic Gardens' Loraine Powell with grade 3-4 students Connor, Brayden and Yolandie. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Friends of the Botanic Gardens' Loraine Powell with grade 3-4 students Connor, Brayden and Yolandie. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

This weekend, Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens and Friends of Buninyong Botanic Gardens are inviting people to unearth the enchanting life of the elms as part of Ballarat Heritage Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.