Courts ready for big opening

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated May 19 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 4:07pm
The brand new Rokewood-Corindhap courts will be used in matches for the first time on Saturday.
Netballers at Rokewood-Corindhap will play on home ground on Saturday, after the redevelopment of the club's courts finally finished.

