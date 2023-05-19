Courts ready for big opening

Netballers at Rokewood-Corindhap will play on home ground on Saturday, after the redevelopment of the club's courts finally finished.
The Grasshoppers take on Daylesford in the Central Highlands Netball League, and senior netball coordinator Adele Nairn said they couldn't wait to be on court after receiving the news they were ready.
The club played their first two home fixtures at Smythesdale, and Nairn said the opportunity to be in front of their loyal supporters again would provide a boost.
"They feel fantastic underfoot, and it's just incredibly exciting for us to be out there," she said.
The redevelopment for the netball and tennis facilities included the introduction of competition grade lighting, installation of new fencing and increased shelters for players, coaches and spectators across two courts.
Nairn said the club was grateful to the Victorian government and the Golden Plains shire for funding the redevelopment.
"The fact that we have some state of the art facilities now is a huge bonus, and a feather in the cap to the people who have continued to advocate for our club," she said.
Rokewood-Corindhap will celebrate the opening with a ladies day, which will pay tribute to the women involved at the club.
"That'll be nice to actually have our female community there and being celebrated for the contribution that they make to our club," Nairn said. Member for Eureka Michaela Settle will be conducting the official opening of the courts at 11am on May 20.
