73-year-old woman convicted in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for drunk, disqualified driving

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

A 73-year-old woman has told a magistrate medical treatment affected her ability to metabolise alcohol after she blew almost twice the legal limit.

