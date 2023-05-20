A 73-year-old woman has told a magistrate medical treatment affected her ability to metabolise alcohol after she blew almost twice the legal limit.
"I've never received any medical evidence that would support the proposition that you make today," magistrate Ron Saines told Deidre McCrae in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court this week.
"There are countless cases where people have argued in court where this medication or that medication alters the elimination of alcohol.
"You being over the limit is only part of the reason why you are here today.
"You were driving disqualified."
McCrae was pulled over by police in the early afternoon of November 20, 2022, when she blew .098 on breathalyser.
The court heard she was unable to produce a licence, and police checks showed she had been disqualified from driving until March 2023.
She told authorities she had drunk "a glass of wine, a glass and a half maybe," and that she did not know she was over the limit.
Defence counsel for the Smythes Creek woman said she accepted she was a "poor judge" of the amount she'd had to drink, but was under the assumption her disqualification period was shorter, and believed she was allowed to drive.
Mr Saines was not convinced, noting a driver education program McCrae was ordered to take in the past for previous driving matters.
"This is your third driving offence admittedly the first time you've been dealt with in a court, but nevertheless, this is the third occasion," he said.
"At best I can accept you were grossly neglectful about reading a document that puts you off the road.
"Next time ... with or without health problems you are a candidate for imprisonment."
The 73-year-old was convicted and ordered to pay a $1500 fine, plus $131.51 in court costs.
