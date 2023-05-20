Noel Orval did not anticipate the last four decades of his life would revolve around sharing his dad's artistic history, but looking back on what he had achieved makes him proud.
Mr Orval's father, Jean, or John, worked on hundreds of stained glass windows across Victoria and Australia.
In Ballarat, his work is at St Andrew's Kirk on Sturt Street, and in Wendouree at St Matthew's, but it can be spotted in many places across western Victoria.
Originally from Holland, the family of 11 emigrated to Australia in 1953, first settling in Port Fairy and then moving to Hamilton three years later.
Noel Orval was visiting his father in Bullengarook, where he had chosen to retire. It's here where the next few decades of his life would change.
"I went down there one weekend and while I was having a chat with him in the studio, I could see all these parchment drawings just sitting there out in the open," Mr Orval said. "I said to Dad, 'all this stuff is historical, shouldn't it be in an airtight container?'.
"He just said to me, 'do you want to take them home?"
"He had choreographed my life for me for the next 40 years." In that time, Mr Orval along with his wife Rachael have travelled across Australia ensuring there were photos of all his father's work for their website documenting John's story.
As the youngest in the family, Mr Orval suspects he was given the collection of drawings, cartoons, templates and correspondence because he had the most time. "Being the youngest I was naturally in a position where I could probably do the most with it," he said.
"When I got all the ... stuff that was in the early '80s and of course by the '90s and the internet all of a sudden, you get it all over the world."
With the help of stained glass historian Dr Bronwyn Hughes OAM and Dr Alison Inglis, Mr Orval put together an exhibition in Hamilton.
The show was popular, extending from the original two-month run to three.
It generated news stories in a Dutch newspaper which both Mr Orval and his family in Europe were "very chuffed about".
Looking to the future, he is hoping there will be more exhibitions and possibly a book.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
