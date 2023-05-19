The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Powercor crews respond to downed power cable near Lake Wendouree

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 19 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Livestock truck downs overhead power cable in Wendouree
Livestock truck downs overhead power cable in Wendouree

A livestock truck that collided with overhead power cables near Lake Wendouree on Friday was believed to have been traveling on the route due to a road closure on Creswick Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.