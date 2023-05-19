Livestock truck downs overhead power cable in Wendouree

A livestock truck that collided with overhead power cables near Lake Wendouree on Friday was believed to have been traveling on the route due to a road closure on Creswick Road.
A Powercor spokesperson said the incident occurred about 3.30pm on Lexton Street, with the truck bringing down the overhead service cable as it attempted to drive down the street.
Powercor crews attended the site to make the area safe and conduct repairs.
Police were also in attendance and there was no reports of injuries.
Creswick Road was closed for maintenance works on the level crossing, as part of a V/Line "maintenance blitz".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.