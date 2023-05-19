The Courier
Burrumbeet speedster booked for 40km/h over the limit

Updated May 20 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:24am
A driver has been caught 40km/h over the speed limit at Burrumbeet reaching speeds up to 150km/h with two young children on board.

