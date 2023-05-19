A driver has been caught 40km/h over the speed limit at Burrumbeet reaching speeds up to 150km/h with two young children on board.
Ballarat Highway Patrol detected the speeding car on the Western Highway about 1am early on Saturday morning.
The driver of the Toyota Rav 4 claimed he was just travelling along with the traffic.
The 36-year-old man from Leabrook in South Australia, who police did not name, was issued a penalty notice for $693 and will be disqualified from driving for six months.
The Western Freeway has a 110km/h limit in this area.
The intercept forms part of a Saturday blitz targeting speeding drivers as part of National Road Safety Week.
The day of action will see highway patrol and general duties police across the state, with support of specialist road policing units, focus on detecting speeding motorists in a 24-hour road safety blitz.
