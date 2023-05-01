The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Driver caught 40km/h over the speed limit on the Western Freeway at Burrumbeet

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 20 2023 - 2:12pm, first published May 1 2023 - 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Toyota was detected at 150kmh in a 110 zone at Burrumbeet early Saturday. Picture Victoria Police.
This Toyota was detected at 150kmh in a 110 zone at Burrumbeet early Saturday. Picture Victoria Police.

A man with his young family has been caught driving at 150km/h on the Western Freeway at Burrumbeet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.