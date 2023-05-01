A man with his young family has been caught driving at 150km/h on the Western Freeway at Burrumbeet.
The Toyota Rav 4 was clocked 40km/h over the speed limit at 1am on Saturday - with the South Australian driver claiming he was "just travelling along with the traffic", police said.
Ballarat Highway Patrol found two young children in the back.
The 36-year-old man from Leabrook was issued a penalty notice for $693 and will be disqualified from driving for six months.
The intercept is part of Saturday's statewide day of action targeting speeding drivers as part of National Road Safety Week.
The day of action will see highway patrol and general duties police across the state, with support of specialist road policing units, focus on detecting speeding motorists in a 24-hour road safety blitz.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
