You may not necessarily know the name, but you'll definitely know the face.
Ballarat is remembering the life, laughter and compassion of Gerry Tobin.
The former primary school teacher was also a world class goldpanner, trooper, musician and natural actor - featuring for many years in Sovereign Hill promotions and commercials for Ballarat's Cheapest Cars.
He died late last week, aged in his mid-80s after friends said he had been sick for some time.
Sovereign Hill workmate Jeremy Bannister said Gerry was definitely a character.
"He was so funny - and had a great sense of humour," he said.
"Gerry was a showman and he was so good at what he did.
"He was perfect for Sovereign Hill, being such a good goldpanner - and he helped to bring the world championships here.
"He did so much for Ballarat."
Think of any Ballarat-made television commercial - and for many people, the first one that comes to mind is Ballarat's Cheapest Cars.
Gerry played a driver in the series of commercials which had the catchcry "Stop the Bus". They featured a score of other locals - including Win TV staff - as nuns, tourists, English Bobbies and more.
Fellow trooper Peter Bray said Gerry often played a corporal at Sovereign Hill.
"I always thought he was one of the most talented men there," he said.
"He was a real all-rounder."
"He could play the banjo in the bush band - and when they did photo shoots, I always thought I'd never seen a bloke who could do so many different expressions.
"He had natural acting ability - he just had the knack.
"Gerry was a great man - no doubt about that.
"There are not many original Sovereign Hill people left now
"It was very much like a family in those early days."
Another workmate - Ian Burton - said he became associated with Sovereign Hill through a relative in the early 1970s.
"Gerry also worked in transport at Sovereign Hill and was in the Victoria Theatre there.
"His character's name was Sean Hannan. He'd always be saying: 'Sean Hannan's your man'."
Mr Burton recalled the team heading to State Parliament for an 1850s style speech in costume.
"He was such a funny bloke - and he did things on the spur of the moment."
Mr Tobin has featured in many pages of The Courier - including several Eureka Day events.
In 2004 he jetted off to Slovakia to compete in the World Goldpanning titles.
Then in 2006 as President of the Victorian Goldpanning Association, he helped to bring the Australian championships to Sovereign Hill, where it returned several times.
Mr Bray said Gerry's wife had died several years ago - and he was survived by son Paul and daughter Debbie, who had also worked at the tourist park.
Former Chief Executive Jeremy Johnson described Gerry as an empathetic man.
"He was a very compassionate person and always had an interest in people less fortunate than himself," he said.
"Those who knew him knew how much effort went into caring for his wife for many years when she was ill."
Immediately before joining Sovereign Hill, Mr Tobin was the principal at a school in the Maryborough area.
"He created a career that suited his personality," Mr Johnson said.
"Gerry was synonymous with Sovereign Hill in those early days - and we would get him out for visiting dignitaries like the Prime Minister and so on.
"He was a rascal.
"He had a wicked sense of humour."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.