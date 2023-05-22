Ballarat residents have been assured the introduction of digital water meters later this year will not compromise their personal data or increase their bills.
Central Highlands Water (CHW) has announced a partnership with French utility company Suez to replace more than 75,000 existing meters with digital technology over the next three years, with the first households getting the upgrade in late 2023.
CHW says customers will benefit from the change, with the availability of near real-time data making them better equipped to manage their water usage, identify leaks and "potentially save money on their bills".
The digital meters will be installed at no additional cost to customers, and no personal data will be collected during their use.
The meters will collect and transmit data on water usage, meter performance and network related information like signal strength, battery life and tamper alarms.
They will communicate with CHW systems using a low power VHF radio frequency and run on batteries expected to last 10-20 years.
CHW's Managing Director Jeff Haydon stated in a media release the new meters were part of the company's "digital transformation journey" and would "revolutionise" its work and "empower" its customers.
The company says "extensive" engagement with customers highlighted strong support for the move toward digital metering and the subsequent access to online service usage information.
A CHW spokesperson told The Courier: "All collected data is encrypted and securely stored".
"CHW is committed to protecting customer privacy and is bound by the Victorian Privacy and Data Protection Act 2014 and by the Health Records Act 2001," the spokesperson said.
"CHW will work closely with our customers regarding digital meter installation on their property to discuss any individual requirements or concerns."
For more information, head to chw.net.au.
