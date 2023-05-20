The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Match Report

BFNL 2023: Redan outlasts Roos, Darley enjoys big day out | Round 6 wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
May 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redan's Flynn Atchison tackles East Point's Mitch Walsh. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Redan's Flynn Atchison tackles East Point's Mitch Walsh. Picture by Lachlan Bence

An undermanned Redan recorded a season-defining win against East Point, while Darley cracked the 200-mark in a big day out against Melton South.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.