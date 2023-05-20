An undermanned Redan recorded a season-defining win against East Point, while Darley cracked the 200-mark in a big day out against Melton South.
Wrap up the weekend's BFNL action here.
Redan coach Gary Learmonth said Saturday's win against East Point was one of the best wins he had ever been a part of.
The Lions, without any rotations on the bench, led all day at Eastern Oval to walk away with a statement-making 13-point win.
Izaac Grant was at his game-changing best once again, popping up whenever his side needed him most, while East Point playing coach Jackson Merrett did all he could to get his team over the line, with two fourth-quarter goals in his return to action on Saturday.
Redan 14.8 (92) d East Point 11.13 (79)
North Ballarat's VFL stars shone on Saturday as the Roosters cruised to a 71-point win against Ballarat at Alfredton.
Josh Chatfield (Footscray) booted three goals while Sam Glover (Collingwood) kicked a game-high five goals to bring his season tally to nine from just two games.
A six-goal second quarter set up the win for Brendan McCartney's side, as a 12-point quarter time lead quickly raced out to 35 points at half time, leaving Ballarat with an all-too familiar feeling.
North Ballarat 17.7 (109) d Ballarat 5.8 (38)
Jamie Norton was the Lakers' sole goal kicker as his side fell to a strong Sebastopol outfit by 54 points on Saturday.
Lake Wendouree showed plenty of fight as the Lakers looked to carry the momentum from their drought-breaking win against Melton South, but Sebastopol proved too much.
Sebastopol's Hugo Papst kicked four goals, but it was the big names in Jack Bambury and Tony Lockyer who helped guide the Burra home.
Sebastopol 10.9 (69) d Lake Wendouree 1.9 (15)
The Bloods did what they were expected to do against a Bacchus Marsh side missing a handful of its most important players.
Melton recorded a thumping 87-point win at home against the Cobras, as it welcomed back VFL star Kyle Borg for his first BFNL match this season.
Liam Carter continued his stellar form as did Brett McIntyre, while the Cobras only goal came via Jake McCreery.
Melton 15.12 (102) d Bacchus Marsh 1.9 (15)
Darley became the first side to crack 200 points this season as the Devils put on a clinic against Melton South.
Dan Jordan's side dominated all day long in a record-breaking 201-point victory against the Panthers.
Billy Myers booted nine goals with 13 Devils all recording a major of their own.
Darley 33.17 (215) d Melton South 2.2 (14)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
