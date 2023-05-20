The Ballarat Miners NBL1 South season is teetering at the half-way point at 5-6 after dropping their fourth straight game, again letting a big second quarter lead slip to lose, this time to Waverley on Saturday night.
The team that looked so full of energy in the opening weeks of the season is labouring as the grind of the season takes full toll and short term injuries have become mid-term problems.
While import Tyler Rudolph continues to impress each week, leading the side with aplomb with 34 points and 11 rebounds and Nic Pozolglou can be a walking highlight reel of his own, the fact is the Miners are desperately lacking the offensive impact of Jack Davidson and the defensive prowess of Max Cody, who should both finally return next week against Casey.
There's no doubt their absence for the past four matches - Cody for longer - have left a gaping hole in the team, which if all things were going right should be about 8-3, not the 5-6 and in the dogfight they find themselves in.
On Saturday night at Selkirk Stadium it was a near replay of last week. The Miners jumped out of the blocks, leading by as much as 15 in the second quarter.
But while the wheels fell off in the second half last week against Knox, this time it was the second quarter as height once again took over the contest.
Unfortunately it was about as predictable as a Ballarat winter blast when Dexter Kernich-Drew, Tristan Forsyth and Miners long-time nemesis Dillon Stith went to work. The trio were just too big for the athletic Miners to handle as Waverley pulled away to a convincing 108-95 win.
This team was never set-up to be big, it was set-up to be strong offensively and most weeks the Miners are putting 90-plus scores on the board, it's just they right now simply cannot stop teams with bigger bodies that don't get any smaller as the match wears on.
When they are up and about, the Miners are the most exciting team in the competition, but sustaining it is an issue.
Coach Luke Sunderland said he could not fault the players he had on the court who are giving their absolute all every week. But sometimes he admitted, your hands are tied by what you have to work with and the hand of fate you are dealt.
"We were always going to have it that way with the make-up of our roster, but we have big pieces of the make-up ready with our leading scorer, and probably league-leading assist player not there," he said.
"You take those two players out and it's hurting us at both ends. Jack really rebounds well for a guard and when Max is out on the court, you see we don't have wasted possession, we might have a possession where the person currently playing that role might not know the right call or play, and that's three points gone, or a foul gone.
"It compounds when you're putting in stop gaps every couple of minutes, you don't have room to slip-up and that's what's happening at the moment.
"We swing for the fences and when they hit, it's great, but when they don't it's a problem, we aren't an even keel. If it's not working, then we go away from it and we need to tighten that up."
Sunderland said despite the issues, he couldn't fault the commitment of those on the floor.
"The guys who are out there are doing the best they can, once we get that group back together I'm sure we'll be fine," he said.
The Miners are on the road next weekend up against Casey.
Ballarat Miners 95 (T Rudolph 34, A Thoseby 22) def by Waverley Falcons 108 (D Kernich-Drew 28, T Forsyth 24, D Stith 18)
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.