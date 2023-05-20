The Courier
Ballarat Miners go down to Waverley Falcons in NBL1 South

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 20 2023 - 10:40pm, first published 9:30pm
Nic Pozoglou had 15 points on Saturday night.
The Ballarat Miners NBL1 South season is teetering at the half-way point at 5-6 after dropping their fourth straight game, again letting a big second quarter lead slip to lose, this time to Waverley on Saturday night.

