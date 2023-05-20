WHEN you've been struggling for wins and you come up against a team that's 8-1, the last thing you should do is give up the first 11 points of the match.
But therein lies the problem for the Ballarat Miners, a couple of minutes here and there is all that's costing them a few wins in the NBL1 South season.
On Saturday night those few minutes happened right at the start. They gave up a lead and fought tooth and nail to get back to level in the third quarter and simply ran out of energy in the last few minutes as the professional Waverley Falcons put their foot down to win 86-72.
Tayanna Jones continues to dominate, her inclusion netted another 26 points and 11 rebounds and made her the clear MVP on the court.
Abbey Wehrung got into early foul trouble and was forced to spend longer than usual minutes on the bench in the first half but fought on well with 17 points. She looks to be enjoying playing with the skillful American and the pair have already developed a strong combination.
But against a team like the Falcons chock full of WNBL and even WNBA talent, that's never going to be enough.
There was nothing really that stood out in the Falcons game, there was no dominant player on court like we saw with Knox and Alicia Froling last week.
But the fact that five players got into double figures on the scoreboard shows the depth that the Miners are sorely missing. We also saw two Waverley players combining for 28 rebounds, many of those at the offensive end which hurt.
Those offensive rebounds can kill any team. Instead of Ballarat taking advantage of missed shots and running the ball down the other end of the court, instead they were forced to defend, and defend for their lives. No wonder they ran out of legs in the end.
Coach Rob Baker though was quick to label the first few minutes as the key.
"The first five minutes absolutely killed us," he said. "We cant be chasing that against anyone, and that was the difference in the end.
"I think the seniority of them, how clean they were to score and we got ourselves into some bad positions and didn't use it cleanly and they took it away from us.
"We got it back tied but we had to spend a lot of energy just getting back level with them. That''s something we have to be better at. Every game so far we've been down at some stage in double figures. We keep putting ourselves in those positions."
The Miners can at least take heed in that they've been more than competitive against two top four sides in the past fortnight with next weekend providing a huge opportunity up against Casey.
The draw finally starts to open up a little bit with Sandringham and the Melbourne Tigers, the one team the Miners have defeated to come over the next three weeks. "There's no easy games for anyone now," Baker said. "I think pretty much every team now has their full roster together and we're not seeing the blow outs that we saw in the first few weeks.
"Every team is in the same spot, everyone is competitive now. It's getting better. All it would take for us is a win.
"I look back and see those close games against Frankston and Diamond Valley, if we had have got those, the confidence would have been different in the group.
"We just need that one win, and I think it will become, two, three and four, but we need to make it happen."
Ballarat Miners 72 (T Jones 26, A Wehrung 17) defeated by Waverley) Falcons 86 (C Earnst 19, R Cole 18)
