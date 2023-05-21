DAYLESFORD coach Carly Post is in the United States on business, but nothing, not even a basketball games at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, could keep her from barracking on her team on Saturday.
Post 'Facetimed' into the top four showdown between her Bulldogs and the unbeaten Rokewood-Corindhap and loved everything she saw as her team held on for a desperate one-goal win in the best game seen so far of the Central Highlands Netball League season.
"It was a great win, we had a few players missing, Olivia Leonard was missing due to football commitments and other centre wing defence was out as well, as well as obviously me as well," she said.
"We were up by three heading into the last quarter, but basically it just went goal-for-goal in the wet and we held them off."
Post said the win would be crucial at the end of the year.
"We had that draw against Clunes, that one we've put in the vault, but this will give us heaps of confidence," she said.
"We're such a new team and Rokewood-Corindhap are so well drilled, this was all about us fighting back, we're absolutely thrilled with the win, it's a massive, massive milestone for us and we're so happy."
Post pointed to Lydia Hasler-Betts in defence, Peta Fay in goals and Rebecca Burns at wing defence as the stand-out contributors in the win.
The result means that just Learmonth, Springbank and Daylesford remain unbeaten this season, with the Bulldogs set to face Springbank next weekend in what will be another huge test for the club.
Springbank made sure reality hit Ballan hard, dominating across the court to win 50-21. The Tigers are looking the goods.
Springbank coach Casey Johnstone said the defenders were the key to Saturday's result, but she was already looking forward to next weekend's huge clash.
"It's' a bit of a wait and see so early in the season, I've had a look at the scorelines and they seem to be doing really well," she said.
"There was a lot of chat in the pre-season about how well Daylesford had recruited this year. It'll be exciting to have a really tough game early in the year.
"We know that no matter what happens we'll have the rest of the year to work on our game before finals. I'm really excited to see how we stack up against them."
Johnstone said she was thrilled for the competition that so many clubs had lifted to new level this season.
"It's really nice for the competition and for Daylesford, especially, they didn't have an A grade side a couple of years back, seeing them have success brings along other players as well.
"We're pretty happy with the way we're going, you can't be unhappy to be unbeaten but I'm really excited to see exactly how we stack up next week and also against Learmonth in a couple of weeks time."
The other undefeated side in Learmonth continue to amass huge scores and did so again against Clunes, winning 78-34.
Learmonth next week has a tricky contest against Skipton who would have been pleased with their 14-goal win over Dunnstown, getting up 54-40.
The win is Skipton's third from five starts and will give the team some confidence heading into next week's clash.
Another team with a 3-2 win-loss record is Gordon who scored an impressive win over Newlyn. It was a finals-like performance from Gordon who in the end won comfortably 44-32.
Hepburn is another side that is in good early season touch, also winning by 12 goals, defeating Waubra 54-42. Bungaree got on the board for its first win of the season, relegating Carngham-Linton to the bottom of the ladder in the process with a solid 54-40 victory which Beaufort has continued on its impressive start to the year, too strong for Creswick 63-23.
