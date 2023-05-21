CHFL investigation dismisses Learmonth call for loss to Gordon to be overturned

Learmonth's call for a one-point loss to Gordon in round three to be declared a draw has been dismissed by the Central Highlands Football League board.
The CHFL launched an investigation into the result of the senior match after Learmonth lodged a complaint that a behind it kicked in the third quarter was not recorded.
The Lakies, acting in the week immediately after the May 6 fixture, informed the CHFL the three quarter time margin should have been 19 points not 20 as confirmed by the goal umpires.
The CHFL, in a prepared statement, said all aspects of how the matter could be dealt with was considered by the board.
"It was clear that the CHFL was required to act within the Laws of the Game 8.2.4 (d) and 16.7, which identify that once a score has been agreed upon by goal umpires and signalled as the correct score that becomes the official score.
"On that basis the score as recorded of Gordon 8.13 (61) to Learmonth 9.6 (60) will remain the official score."
The CHFL did not provide any other information relating to the investigation process.
This leaves Gordon unbeaten with five wins after five rounds to be sitting second behind Hepburn on the ladder.
Learmonth is 11th with two wins and three losses.
Had the match been declared a draw, Gordon would still be second, but two premiership points behind Hepburn and two ahead of Bungaree, Skipton and Carngham-Linton.
An additional two premiership points would lift Learmonth to ninth, half a game outside the top eight.
Gordon provided a video clip to the CHFL showing the passage of play in question as part of the investigation.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne said the Lakies were disappointed without the outcome of the investigation.
He said there was no question the Lakies had kicked a behind in the third quarter, with the score coming off his boot. They were recorded to have added only 2.0 in the term.
Dunne said he believed the two clubs should have been able to reach a resolution based on the video evidence that was for the best for the whole competition.
He said ultimately it was disappointing that the issue could not be resolved on the day.
Dunne said Learmonth believed an honest mistake was made and it could have been sorted out there and then with an open discussion between all parties.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey said there had been a lot of confusion around the incident.
He said while the video showed the goal umpire waving a flag to signal a behind for Learmonth at the moment in question in the third quarter, there was no evidence to suggest the second goal umpire had acknowledged the score.
Toohey said it had been a quick passage of play with the ball immediately being kicked back into play to where it had come after crossing the goal line, leading to some confusion as to whether play had been called back by a central umpire with a score being registered.
He said Gordon believed the final call was with the umpires and at three quarter time a decision on what the scoreline was had been made by the officials.
Toohey questioned where it would end if matches were decided based on video evidence.
He drew on an experience earlier in the same game when he kicked what he thought was a goal, only for it to be deemed touched before crossing the line.
Toohey said while there were players on the spot who believed it was a goal, he accepted the umpire's decision.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.