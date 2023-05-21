The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL board stands by round three Learmonth v Gordon final score declared on day

DB
By David Brehaut
May 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHFL investigation dismisses Learmonth call for loss to Gordon to be overturned
CHFL investigation dismisses Learmonth call for loss to Gordon to be overturned

Learmonth's call for a one-point loss to Gordon in round three to be declared a draw has been dismissed by the Central Highlands Football League board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.