Hundreds of toys being sent to refugee camps in Syria

By Kirra Grimes
Updated May 21 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 4:00pm
Ballarat East Mens Shed members Alan Crittenden, Alan Buchanan and Ron Vervaart with wooden toys ready to be sent to children in wartorn Syria. Picture supplied
A Ballarat community group is spreading joy in the unlikeliest of places, sending hundreds of handmade toys to children in war torn Syria.

