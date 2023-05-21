A Ballarat community group is spreading joy in the unlikeliest of places, sending hundreds of handmade toys to children in war torn Syria.
The Ballarat East Men's Shed has partnered with local crafters from Australians Knitting for War-Affected Kids (AKWAK) and the not-for-profit Australian Syrian Association to deliver to wooden toys to north Syrian refugee camps along with other vital supplies ahead of their bitterly cold winter.
This is the third year the Men's Shed volunteers - who range in age from mid-30s to late-90s - have donated their time and talents to enhance other charities' contributions of food, clothing, and blankets.
This year alone, they've put in more than 758 hours to make 364 toys worth $7680.
Alan Buchanan, a retired chef, said he was compelled to act after seeing "heartbreaking" images of shell-shocked children on television.
He got his fellow Men's Shed members on board, sourced materials from local businesses, and even continued making the toys from home during Covid lockdowns.
"All the guys are grandfathers or fathers, and when I told them the story [of the Syrian Civil War] and showed them [the images], they were all shaken - they could see [the children's] pain," Mr Buchanan said.
"They're born into a war torn country; they're getting shot at and bombed at and living in mud - they need help and we feel lucky we can get involved in this way," he said.
Getting photos back showing the creations in the hands of the children, "brings a tear to your eye," Mr Buchanan said.
"If we can put a smile on their face, even for a few hours, something's gained," he said.
The group also donates toys to the Ballarat Toy Run at Christmas time.
They expect their Syria shipments to continue and hope younger volunteers will join in to "pick up the gauntlet" as older members move on.
"We hope one day it will stop and the children won't have to go through it any longer, but we don't see that happening too soon," Mr Buchanan said.
"The horrible war is non-stop and they're caught in the crossfire."
Anyone interested in getting involved can contact the Ballarat East Men's Shed on 53324400, email becs@shed.org.au, or visit www.becs.shed.org.au
