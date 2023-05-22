The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Match Report

BFNL 2023: Burra stay perfect, Darley sneaks home | Rd 6 netball wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
May 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls coach and Redan netballer Sally Riley in the win against East Point. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls coach and Redan netballer Sally Riley in the win against East Point. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Sebastopol's remarkable start to the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season continues, with the Burra taking down Lake Wendouree by five goals on Saturday to announce themselves as a serious competitor this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.