BFNL 2023: Burra stay perfect, Darley sneaks home | Rd 6 netball wrap

Sebastopol's remarkable start to the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season continues, with the Burra taking down Lake Wendouree by five goals on Saturday to announce themselves as a serious competitor this year.
Burra coach Narelle Perkins was overjoyed by her side's performance at home on Saturday.
"I think our long pre-season spent working together as a team really showed on Saturday," Perkins said.
"The massive difference between us this year compared to any other previous years is our composure.
"The Lakers got a run on us a couple of times and we didn't drop our heads, we just kept pushing and fighting and didn't let it get to us.
"We adapted and made changes which ultimately got us the win in the end."
The win has Sebastopol sitting third on the ladder with a flawless 5-0 win-loss record.
The Burra's start to the season has surprised many, including Perkins herself.
"I did think this year would be more of a development year," Perkins said.
"We have such a young squad and I was not expecting this start to the season.
"We still have not come across Darley and North Ballarat but to beat the Lakers really showed me what we're capable of.
"I'm really excited to come up against those other teams and see what damage we can do."
Perkins does not have to wait long with Sebastopol visiting North Ballarat in round seven.
North Ballarat took down the Ballarat Swans by 21 goals on Saturday to become the first side to six wins this season.
The reigning premiers are one of three undefeated teams remaining, with Darley's unbeaten record only just staying alive following a one-goal win against Melton South.
Melton recorded its first win for the season with a thumping 64-goal victory against the winless Bacchus Marsh.
The Bloods now rise into eighth spot on the ladder, leapfrogging Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh and East Point, which lost to Redan by 35 goals at Eastern Oval on Saturday.
A GRADE
North Ballarat 52 d Ballarat 31
Redan 49 d East Point 14
Melton 85 d Bacchus Marsh 21
Darley 48 d Melton South 47
Sebastopol 49 d Lake Wendouree 44
LADDER: DARLEY 24, 197.37; NORTH BALLARAT 24, 188.08; SEBASTOPOL 24, 179.49; REDAN 20, 198.00; LAKE WENDOUREE 16, 122.22; SUNBURY 12, 125.13; Melton South 8, 88.54; Melton 4, 80.42; Ballarat 4, 62.82; East Point 4, 55.56; Bacchus Marsh 4, 15.29
B GRADE
Lake Wendouree 45 d Sebastopol 41
North Ballarat 50 d Ballarat 16
Redan 64 d East Point 24
Melton 42 d Bacchus Marsh 36
Darley 34 d Melton South 28
LADDER: NORTH BALLARAT 24, 172.13; DARLEY 22, 165.81; REDAN 20, 174.07; MELTON SOUTH 20, 118.78; LAKE WENDOUREE 16, 105.37; SEBASTOPOL 16, 101.63; Sunbury 10, 107.84; Melton 4, 67.72; Ballarat 4, 65.68; East Point 4, 62.73; Bacchus Marsh 4, 46.64
C GRADE
Ballarat) 38 d North Ballarat 25
Redan 31 d East Point 22
Melton 46 d Bacchus Marsh 23
Darley 48 d Melton South 21
Lake Wendouree 28 d Sebastopol 27
LADDER: DARLEY 24, 221.59; SEBASTOPOL 20, 176.15; REDAN 20, 167.80; SUNBURY 20, 151.75; LAKE WENDOUREE 20, 132.56; EAST POINT 14, 109.03; Ballarat 6, 79.90; North Ballarat 6, 70.73; Melton 6, 67.27; Melton South 4, 78.57; Bacchus Marsh 4, 24.88
D GRADE
North Ballarat 43 d Ballarat 32
Redan 28 d East Point 27
Melton 31 d Bacchus Marsh 25
Darley 33 d Melton South 23
Lake Wendouree 22 d Sebastopol 19
LADDER: SUNBURY 20, 134.19; NORTH BALLARAT 20, 124.54; BALLARAT 20, 124.34; LAKE WENDOUREE 18, 116.67; SEBASTOPOL 16, 113.28; MELTON SOUTH 14, 101.09; Redan 12, 84.94; Bacchus Marsh 8, 73.65; East Point 6, 83.63; Darley 6, 81.69; Melton 4, 81.91
E GRADE
North Ballarat 25 d Ballarat 14
East Point 28 d Redan 19
Melton 41 d Bacchus Marsh 24
Melton South 36 d Darley 12
Lake Wendouree 32 d Sebastopol 21
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 24, 166.12; LAKE WENDOUREE 20, 163.22; NORTH BALLARAT 20, 142.27; EAST POINT 16, 114.89; SEBASTOPOL 12, 112.73; REDAN 12, 98.26; Melton 12, 97.24; Darley 12, 67.68; Sunbury 8, 69.77; Ballarat 4, 67.19; Bacchus Marsh 4, 42.95
19/UNDER
North Ballarat 31 d Ballarat 27
Redan 42 d East Point 38
Bacchus Marsh 27 d Melton 26
Darley 53 d Melton South 20
Sebastopol 51 d Lake Wendouree 20
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 24, 438.81%; DARLEY 24, 326.32; NORTH BALLARAT 20, 247.86; REDAN 16, 151.41; BALLARAT 12, 104.28; SUNBURY 12, 103.25; Melton South 12, 94.91; East Point 8, 66.03; Bacchus Marsh 8, 19.65; Lake Wendouree 4, 49.58; Melton 0, 25.30
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
