All you need to known about what played out in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday - read about it here game-by-game.
Daylesford and Creswick are feeling excitement as well as relief after getting their first wins of the Central Highlands Football League season on Saturday.
Daylesford had one of its most significant victories under the leadership of Hamish Jarrad in defeating Rokewood-Corindhap by 26 points at Rokewood and Creswick gave first-year coach Paul Borchers an important first taste of success in holding out Beaufort by four points at Beaufort.
Jarrad and Borchers agreed the round five breakthroughs had come at important times in their campaigns - reinforcing the belief in their players that they were on the right course and still had time to make an impact this season.
While the Bulldogs and Wickers were buoyed, Rokewood-Corindhap's finals hopes are walking a thin line and Beaufort remains winless.
A new-look forward line was instrumental in Daylesford turning around its fortunes, with new signings Jack McNamara (4 goals) and Sam Adams (2 goals) proving too much for the Grasshoppers to handle.
Ruckman Ben Jones also continued his fine form for the Bulldogs, which also used a physical presence through the midfield to get the ascendancy.
Daylesford had by far the better start and then after Rokewood-Corindhap had clawed back to be in striking distance early in the last quarter the Bulldogs again kicked away with three telling goals.
Jarrad said the Bulldogs had spoken about it being time to start winning rather than having meritorious losses by putting away teams when they had the opportunity.
He said while they failed to do this for three quarters - "we'd had kept them in the game and I was worried at three quarter time" - everyone stepped up in the last term and finished the game off. "It was terrific."
Jarrad said it was important to get a win on the board and get the belief the players needed.
"I'm a big believer that you need to win games to learn how to win. Hopefully it gives us a launching pad," he said.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said the Bulldogs were impressive.
He said the Grasshoppers had no answers to Jones and McNamara, with Daylesford able to play a daring brand of football when pushing forward.
Macgowan said every club was looking for a dominant ruckman and forward and they had filled the bill for the visitors.
He said Daylesford's outside spread from the midfield had also been decisive, allowing them to attack aggressively.
Creswick had to survive a nervous final phase of its encounter with Beaufort to get over the line.
The Crows hit the lead with the first goal of the last term and then with the only other major for the quarter Creswick was able to grab what would be a match-winning lead.
Borchers said the win was enormous for the club.
"Everyone's thrilled. It's a great morale-boosting win for the whole player group.
"It shows that things are on the right track. It reassures everyone that we're getting the right things into the system."
Borchers was full of praise for wingers Branden Sternberg and Ryan Cox when the match tightened up late.
"They were able to get back and take some crucial intercept marks and also go forward to provide extra options inside 50. That gave us an edge with the game in the balance."
Ben Noonan also played a crucial role, with the small forward kicking five goals.
SKIPTON is on track to having a major say again this season after a 12-point win over Dunnstown at Skipton.
The Towners were all over Skipton with four goals in the opening four goals, but then lost their way at the hands of a super Emus midfield led by Sam Willian, Mitch Gilbert, Jacob Maddock and Daniel Kilpatrick.
Dunnstown managed only one goal in each of the second and third quarters.
While it rallied late on the back of Mitch Henderson (3 goals) after being 25 points adrift to get within 11 points after Skipton tried to shut up shop and protect the lead, it was too late.
Skipton has now won four on end, while the Towners are struggling on two wins, and striving to find the zest which took them to a preliminary final last year.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said ruckman Pat Graham had played major role in the Emus answering early challenge laid down by Dunnstown.
He said this and ensuring they did not "bomb" the ball in the direction of the Towners' dangerous talls Will Henderson and Khyle Forde had been important in swinging the match Skipton's way.
Banwell said Skipton's ability to sustain pressure throughout the day had also been decisive.
He said with regard to slowing down the game late, he acknowledged that they had not executed running down the clock as they should have - allowing Dunnstown to get closer than they wanted.
Banwell admitted to getting a little nervous in the closing minutes as the Towners loomed.
"They're a quality side and we knew they wouldnt go away."
He said he was happy with the way the Emus were starting to settle into their work.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said it was disappointing to drop off after such as dynamic start.
He said they were down on form and would have to work to turning things around.
Bungaree is another step closer to a return to CHFL finals for the first since 2017 after bringing Carngham-Linton's unbeaten run at Bungaree on Saturday.
The Demons kept the Saints goalless in three quarters before running out 51-point winners and keeping their undefeated status intact after four outings.
Although Carngham-Linton's only four goals of the game came in the third term, it was still enough to have it in the game.
However, that effort took a toll and Bungaree opened up the contest with a six-goal last quarter.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said one of the most pleasing aspects of the performance had been the way the players responded to some unexpected adversity late in the lead up with a series of unforeseen changes.
"We had five changes, with four late on Thursday and Friday. We had challenges and we stood up to them."
He said it had been really good outcome against an impressive side.
Sam Cooper (hamstring) added to Bungaree's injury list, while Xavier Carey was a late inclusion to make his debut after crossing from North Ballarat in the off-season.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said Bungaree were physically bigger and were able to push the Saints off the contest.
He said he believed Carngham-Linton was a big chance to run over Bungaree in the last quarter, given the way it had been finishing its games.
"I though we have the belief in the group knowing we've been there before, but to their credit we couldn't match them."
Scoble also praised the coaching of Waight, with the way he worked players such Ben Simpson behind the ball.
"We don't have tall targets and we were basically kicking straight to them."
Learmonth managed to out-last Clunes by 17 points at Learmonth.
The opening half bounced back and forth, with Lakies leading by 17 points at quarter time and Clunes working to a one-point lead by half-time.
Learmonth again opened up a small break and then iced the game with two goals in a low scoring last quarter in which the Magpies went goalless.
This gives the Lakies two wins and stalls Clunes on three after back-to-back defeats.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne said as had been a trend they had not made the most of opportunities in the first term, kicking 3.7.
He said it was hard work, but it was a game Learmonth needed to win and to get the victory was important.
"There's a lot of work to do yet, but it gets our season rolling."
Dunne said the Lakies' small forwards had been most influential in the performance.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies had had their chances early in the last quarter, but were unable to convert opportunities in front of goal.
He said after fighting back from the first term deficit, allowing Learmonth two late goals in the third had been decisive.
Davidson said he had erred tactically by not sending getting extra players behind the ball in that period and then not changing things up early in the last.
Gordon showed Newlyn that the new-look Cats still has some way to go before getting the better of the reigning premier.
The Eagles defeated Newlyn 32 points at Newlyn after taking a hold of the game in the second half.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey said the Eagles felt they were going to need a sustained four-quarter effort.
He said they absorbed the early pressure and in the end produced the best performance so far in his solo coaching reign and the best home and away win in his three years of coaching.
"We had five walk up starters missing. Three of them are key position players and they have some really good talls.
"It took a really good team effort.
"They've got some real good A-graders. I put it to our midfielders that while their best are in the best, out best also in the midfield. We needed to win there and we did that in second half by kicking it off line instead of continuing to go down the line as we had earlier.\
"Switching the ball and use short kicks allow us to take control."
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody said the first half was pleasing.
"We had a real crack, but then their class told.
"They used the footy much better than us and we fell away.
"We'll take a fair bit out of the first half knowing we can match them."
Darmody said it had been part of the learning curve as the Cats continued to gel.
"We're still a new group and was good to see where we have to get to."
Newlyn looks like being without Liam Gill (calf) for its next big test against Hepburn on Saturday, but Darmody is hopeful of having recruit Nick Carter (hamstring) back for his first game since round one.
Springbank saved its best to last as it went away with a 69-point win over Ballan at Bacchus Marsh's Maddingley Park.
The Tigers struggled in front of goal in the first term and led by only 20 points at the main break.
However, they put the foot down from there and did it comfortably.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said it was one of those games in which they dominated the contests and had most of the play, but did not put the score on the board as it would have liked.
He said the first quarter of 1.7 seem to set the tone for the day for the Tigers.
Challis said he was particularly pleased with their defensive efforts in keeping Ballan to 2.6 given the Tigers lost Brett Maher and Kieran Kennedy from the selected side.
"Defensively we only had two of our starting six so to give up just 18 points was pleasing."
"I feel that the group is starting to click as the newcomers get to know the rest of the side snd how we play."
Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent was blunt in his assessment.
"If they'd kicked straight they would have won by 25 goals."
"We started well, Intent was good, and we were up and about and not too far off the pace (at half-time).
"After that though we were off the pace it was just weight of numbers.
"They've got injuries, but they're coming from a side that played in a grand final and we're coming from winning a few games," Broadbent said.
Ballan lost Sam Crea, Tom Cox and Ryan Bongart to injury during the day to make its task even tougher.
Hepburn has again dominated.
The Burras downed Waubra by 137 points at Hepburn remain unbeaten and on top of the ladder.
Once again Andy McKay played a starring role.
He booted nine goals to give him 17 in two weeks and 33 in five games - on target to reach the century.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said McKay had largely played forward.
"He's like a fine wine. he gets better with age."
Banner said it was pleasing to win as it had - playing the way it wanted.
While the win was decisive, Hepburn did add to its injury list.
Twins Mitch and Brady McKay, and Hayden Rogers each suffered hamstring soreness, and ruckman Sean Tighe was forced out of the game in the first term with a tight groin.
Banner is hopeful all four will be available to face Newlyn next up.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said the margin did not feel as great as it was.
He said while the outcome was clearly disappointing the Roos did have its moments - reflected by their effort get nine goals on the board.
Ford said Waubra was better than the week before and this gradual improvement was what it had to aim for each week.
