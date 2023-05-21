Vintage glamour was in but vintage values were well and truly out of fashion at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute on Saturday when a diverse range of performers took to the stage for the Victorian Pinup Pageant.
With categories including Rock-A-Billy, Psych-O-Billy, and Geek-A-Billy, creativity was key to winning over judges including past winners of the seven-year-old competition.
A record number of contestants from all over Victoria and New South Wales delighted the crowd with storytelling incorporating dance moves, pinup poses, and plenty of slapstick comedy.
Melbourne-based Rassputin claimed the overall title, but several local competitors did Ballarat proud, including Psych-O-Billy winner 'Ruffy Longwood', and 'Ruby Le Rouge' doing her best Marilyn Monroe impression.
Ms Le Rouge told The Courier she got into pinup as a hobby to "keep [her] sane" outside her day job in hospitality.
She said apart from the fun of dressing up and creating an alter-ego, it was the inclusive community that kept her coming back for more.
"Everyone is so lovely and open," she said.
"It's really amazing now, especially for the LGBTIQ community."
Ballarat-based organiser Tracey Spencer loved to see how "empowering" pinup could be for participants of all walks of life.
"A lot of people leave school having done dance or acting or singing and they've got nowhere to go," she said.
"This gives them something to look forward to and work towards - it's an avenue to perform and build up their faith in themselves."
