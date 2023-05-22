The Courier
Home/Sport/Footy HQ Featured
Match Report

Talent League: Greater Western Victoria Rebels sides fall to Suns as action returns

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 22 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eammon Gill led the GWV Rebels Boys on Sunday.
Eammon Gill led the GWV Rebels Boys on Sunday.

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys and Girls programs returned to Talent League action on Sunday, going down to the Gold Coast Suns Academy at Princes Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.