The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys and Girls programs returned to Talent League action on Sunday, going down to the Gold Coast Suns Academy at Princes Park.
Talent League action returned on Sunday with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys holding their own against the Gold Coast Suns Academy, but ultimately falling short in a 17-point defeat.
The Boys were led by Eammon Gill in the Princes Park affair.
"Gold Coast played a quick, fast-moving brand of footy that hurt us," Gill said.
"We let ourselves down in the basic fundamentals of the game and weren't able to control the ball well enough around the contest and they made us pay."
After a month-long break, in which both Boys and Girls programs returned to community and school football, the league returned over the weekend with the Rebels resuming training two weeks prior.
"It was our first game back together as a side for over a month," Gill said.
"It probably hurt us a little bit as well."
Gill was full of praise for East Point junior Oliver Hannaford, who kicked two goals from his 19 touches and added 10 tackles.
"His (Oliver's) appetite for the contest really shone through," Gill said.
"Fundamentally he was really good over four quarters which was great for Oli but unfortunately we didn't have enough players at that same level."
Luamon Lual was at his best across half back with a team-high 26 disposals while fellow draftee hopefuls in George Stevens (24 disposals) and Joel Freijah (21 disposals) also performed well.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls were dealt their third defeat of the 2023 Talent League season against a dominant Gold Coast Academy on Sunday.
The Girls kicked just one goal as Sally Riley's side went down 1.3 (9) to 8.10 (58) to the Suns.
"Gold Coast was exactly what we thought they would be like," Riley said.
"They were super even across the field. They were fit and really physical so it probably took our girls a bit of time adjusting back to that level after weeks back involved in community football.
"There were a lot of positives but we just couldn't get the impact on the scoreboard."
Claire Mahony was the lone goal-scorer for the Rebels, as Riley noted it was a game in which her side took the opportunity to move the magnets around.
"It was really good to be back," Riley said.
"I know the staff were excited and the players were keen to get back."
Millie Lang had a game-high 28 touches while Jess Rentsch laid a whopping 15 tackles.
Riley's side returns home to Mars Stadium on Sunday, May 28 to take on the Tassie Devils, who sit seventh on the ladder.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
