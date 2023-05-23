BFNL 2023: There is a new addition to the '200 Club' | Rd 6 Stars of the Week

Sebastopol's Tony Lockyer stole the show with a monstrous performance against Lake Wendouree.
Lockyer finished with 43 disposals, of which 41 were kicks, and a whopping 17 marks to tally 224 ranking points.
Despite booting nine goals against Melton South, Darley's Billy Myers fell just shy of the 200 Club, finishing on 192 ranking points in the thumping 201-point win.
Myers' teammate in Mace Cousins totalled 182 ranking points, the third-highest total for the round.
Cousins had 31 touches and 14 marks against the Panthers.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round six player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
