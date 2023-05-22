It's one of the biggest weekends on Ballarat's calendar - the launch of the Heritage Festival, with all the bells and whistles (and a few horns).
From vintage cars taking over Lydiard Street to tweed-clad riders on Penny Farthings, there was a lot going on - but separate to that, the Western Bulldogs showed up for a strong win over the Crows at Mars Stadium, and a future Commonwealth Games venue got a run in Creswick.
IN THE NEWS
Check out our massive gallery with all the action - you can also see this weekend's sport photos here, footy photos here, and even more Heritage Festival fun here.
There'll be more Heritage events next week - have a look at the full list here or head to the website.
