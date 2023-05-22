The Courier
Hatchback set on fire along Midland Highway at Buninyong

By Gabrielle Hodson
May 22 2023 - 11:30am
Police say the Mitsubishi hatch had been abandoned on the side of the Midland Highway for several days. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
Mystery surrounds a car abandoned on the side of the Midland Highway and later found on fire.

