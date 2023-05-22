Mystery surrounds a car abandoned on the side of the Midland Highway and later found on fire.
The dark blue Mitsubishi hatch was still at the site near the Buninyong Golf Course with no number-plates at dawn on Monday .
Food containers and papers were strewn around nearby - including a penalty notice on the bonnet for a different car.
The notice is addressed to a driver 220km away, on the other side of Melbourne.
Police said the hatch had been sitting on the side of the highway for several days.
The CFA said a truck from the nearby Buninyong station was called to the scene at 12.08am Monday as well as a local Fire Service Victoria crew.
The incident was deemed safe at 12.22am.
Ballarat police said detectives from the Criminal Investigation Unit had checked out the scene a short time later.
The hatch was extensively burnt - with the most of the damage to the rear.
The car fire follows a separate blaze early last Wednesday in Smythes Creek, where a Ford Territory was found on fire. It was later linked to a ram raid at the Sebastopol Premix King store.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
