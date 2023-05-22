Ballarat City returned to form on Sunday with a resounding 4-0 victory over Greenvale United SC.
Tayte Fraser opened the scoring for City in the fifth minute when she slotted home a loose ball in the box.
It was the third game in a row the in-form forward has found the back of the net.
Despite dominating the first half at Morshead Park, City couldn't extend their 1-0 lead before the break.
But, the home team couldn't be resisted, as they doubled their tally early in the second half when Natalie Barbara set up Chloe Stevens for her first goal of the season.
Ballarat's leading goal scorer Caitlin Johnston put the game beyond doubt in the 64th minute when she converted a half volley for her fourth goal of the season.
Sacchi Rose-Grigg capped the 4-0 victory when she converted an Amy Whiting corner in the 72nd minute.
Co-coach Laura Brady said Whiting and Barbara performed well in new midfield roles, while she was also pleased with the side's defence, in particular the "commanding performance" of goal scorer Rose-Grigg.
The team has conceded just two goals this season, the lowest in the league, after keeping four clean sheets in just five matches.
Elsewhere in the Women's State League 2, top of the table Avondale FC defeated Fawkner SC 3-1, and second placed St Albans Saints SC beat Spring Hills FC 5-0.
The result means St Albans stays one place above City in the table. The two sides are equal on points and goal difference, with only goals scored separating the two clubs.
Next round, Ballarat travel to Spring Hills on Sunday who are sitting sixth in the table after losing two of their last three fixtures.
It was a different story for the Ballarat City men's side who continued their difficult run in the NPL3 with a 7-0 away loss to Caroline Springs George Cross FC.
City went behind in the 12th minute to a Daniel Bramall strike, but managed to end the first half just 1-0 down.
But, after Aiden Brown was sent off in the 53rd minute for his second bookable offence, City conceded six second half goals to suffer their biggest loss of the season.
Bottom placed City are now 10 points from safety in the NPL3 competition.
Sebastopol have risen up the State League 3 table after a commanding first half performance in their win over Western Eagles SC.
Patrick Karras scored the Vikings first when he found the back of the net for the fifth time this season, Dominic Swinton and Tristan Romein then gave the side a 3-0 lead at half time.
Despite having a number of opportunities, the Vikings couldn't extend their lead in the second half, while the Eagles bagged a consolation goal in stoppage time to make it 3-1 at the final whistle.
Sebastopol coach Michael Busija was full of praise for his side following the performance.
"We scored the first chance we created, which is not something that we've done this year, we haven't taken the chances we created," he said.
"After we took the chance, we started running over the top of them and creating plenty of opportunities."
"They did hit the crossbar just after we went one-nil up, so if that goes in (it's a) different game, but they didn't take their chance and we did, and then we ran away with it."
"It was probably one of our most convincing wins (of the season), Western Eagles have some quality players about them, we just didn't allow them to get a foothold in the game."
Busija said it was important for the Vikings to carry their momentum into the next round, as very few points separate teams in the table.
He said it was also vital for the side to improve their away form if they are going to have success this season, as they have taken just one point from their three away fixtures.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
"If you look at the ladder it's six points from 11th to third, so everything's super tight," he said.
"We jumped three spots with one win on the weekend, so if you can go on a bit of a run and win a couple of games consecutively, you'll shoot yourself up to the top of the table."
In round 10 the Vikings travel to Fawkner SC who are coming off a 3-1 defeat to Diamond Valley United SC.
Fawkner are ninth on the table, equal on 12 points with Sebastopol, but below them on goal difference.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.