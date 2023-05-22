In addition to concern for our own residents, it's encouraging therefore that there are many initiatives in Ballarat that also reflect our concern for people in other countries. These include members of the Ballarat East Men's Shed who have made hundreds of handmade toys which will soon be sent to children in war torn Syria; Zonta Ballarat's birthing kits that are sent to help birthing assistants in developing countries; and this weekend also saw the official launch of the Ballarat Afghan Action Group, which provides food and aid to vulnerable Afghans, oppressed by the Taliban, particularly women and children.