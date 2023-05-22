The Courier
Opinion

Behrouz Boochani's new book 'Freedom only freedom' and insights from co-editor Omid Tofighian

By Lynne Reeder
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:09pm
When the Rational Mind Fails Us - Turn to the Imaginative Mind for Compassion

Heritage week provides us with a timely reminder that Ballarat has a long history of being populated by people from all around the world. By 1858 there were around 60,000 people in Ballarat and surrounds including those that had come from countries such as England, the United States, Canada, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Poland, and China.

Local News

